I CAN'T HEAR YOU Comes to Theatre503 in July

I Can't Hear You by Natasha Brotherdale Smith (Longlisted for the Women's Prize for Playwriting 2021) will premiere at Theatre503 the July 4-7. The show is directed by Jessica Millward and produced by Amy Mann.

A queer, female led two hander, a vital play that's unique in both it's storytelling and content, this is a thrillingly fast paced piece of new writing, a love story at it's core, with a lot to say about the reality of being a queer female today.

We are a female, queer and Northern led creative team working together to give urgent and often underrepresented stories the platform they deserve - This play is a call to change.

We would love for you to join us for the premiere of this vital & beautiful new writing.

Jessica Millward said: 'Natasha is an incredibly talented and exciting writer and I was instantly drawn to her style on first reading I Can't Hear You when she approached me in the first lockdown. Lots of zoom meetings, coffee meetings, canceled runs later I am so thrilled to be bringing I Can't Hear You to life for the first time at Theatre503's Summer Season in July. The play explores some of the darker side of the queer experience but it's also so funny, joyous and relatable and told in a bold new way.'

Natasha Brotherdale Smith said 'I am so excited for I Can't Hear You to be given an audience this summer. It's a story that was bubbling in the back of my mind months before I got it down on paper and explores the often unspoken realities of navigating a queer relationship in 2022. LGBTQ+ representation on stage is seriously lacking and I hope that in telling this story and creating a safe & supportive space, people feel seen and validated. I'm thrilled to be working with Jess and an amazing female & queer led team to bring this play to life."

Show Dates: 7:30pm: Monday 4th, Tuesday 5th, Wednesday 6th, Thursday 7th July

Location: Theatre 503, 503 Battersea Park Road, London, SW11 3BW

Tickets: https://theatre503.com/whats-on/i-cant-hear-you/

Ticket Price: £10.00

Running Time: Approx 60 mins.

Ages: 12+