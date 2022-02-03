Hoxton Hall Announces New Season #CLASS

Hoxton Hall are presenting a vibrant new season #CLASS which will encourage and challenge audiences to be part of the conversation about what class means in 21st Century London. The season is inspired by Hoxton's working-class roots. The amazing season will include a range of work across debates, gigs, comedy, cabaret, and an innovative live soap drama - more details to be announced soon.

At the heart of #CLASS is Hoxton Street, a drama inspired by the dynamic local communities and their stories. Working with a concept from Karena Johnson, talented working-class writing duo Oladipo Agboluaje and Lil Warren, capture the atmosphere and vibrancy of Hoxton through listening to the neighbourhood's stories and concerns. Hoxton Street's live performances will be accompanied by an audio walking trail, introducing audiences to the characters and locations in real-life Hoxton. Breaking the mould of traditional theatre, Hoxton Street will be presented as a series of half-hour acts, creating a full-length play over five weeks with our audiences. Each act ends with a double cliff-hanger and the audience vote to decide the direction of the next act of the play.

Karena Johnson, Artistic Director and CEO of Hoxton Hall, comments, 'We are incredibly excited to be able to bring our #CLASS Season to life in the heart of our neighbourhood. The pandemic deepened class disparities and through our work we hope to contest negative associations of being working class. At Hoxton Hall, we feel this is a critical opportunity to celebrate working-class voices to address inequalities in culture as the sector recovers. #Class aims to enable the widest demographic the opportunity to influence what they see on stage and be creative. As an organisation, we are determined to challenge our audiences and provide a safe welcoming space for our diverse communities to engage in the vital discussions at the forefront of the #Class Season experience. Through our work, we hope to inspire open conversations between neighbours and beyond to allow connection through culture.'

#CLASS will encourage essential conversations aiming to share, entertain, and reconnect our communities after two years of being apart. The season will embody as well as reflect the bold values of Hoxton Hall both platforming and exploring stories that are rarely heard.



Current details about the #CLASS Season from Hoxton Hall are available on hoxtonhall.co.uk/event/class-season/.