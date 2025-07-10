Horror Influencer Olivia Cordell Launches Solo Show BOG BODY at Camden Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Horror YouTuber, writer, and self-described “Scream Queen” Olivia Cordell will launch her first solo show Bog Body this August as part of Camden Fringe, with additional performances at Lambeth Fringe and the Camden Horror Festival. The immersive one-woman horror experience, created and performed by Cordell, marks her UK and solo stage debut.

Bog Body opens at Barons Court Theatre on Saturday 16 August at 1:30pm, with a press night Sunday 17 August at 7:30pm. Subsequent tour dates include The Glitch (25 September) and Etcetera Theatre (31 October–2 November).

Cordell is a horror content creator with a devoted fanbase across YouTube and TikTok. Her breakout webseries Dead Best Friend has garnered over 1 million views and was recently featured in Film London’s UPstream IP showcase.

The play centers on a forensic anthropologist giving a lecture on a set of ancient human remains discovered in an Irish bog. As her presentation unfolds, she’s forced to face terrifying supernatural forces—and her own buried trauma. The show draws from the real-world phenomenon of bog bodies—naturally preserved corpses dating back thousands of years, unearthed in peat bogs across northern Europe.

Adding a chilling twist, the production features a fully functional animatronic mummy, designed by former Amazon and IBM inventor Sean Tracy.

Creative Team:

Created and Performed by: Olivia Cordell

Directed by: Emily Hawkins

Producer / Development Director: Audrey O’Farrell

Horror Design: Libby Morris

Sound Design: James Christensen

Lighting Design: Ben Wendel

Animatronics Design: Sean Tracy

Performance Dates:

Barons Court Theatre (Camden Fringe):

Sat 16 Aug at 1:30pm

Sun 17 Aug at 7:30pm (Press Night)

The Glitch (Lambeth Fringe):

Thu 25 Sep at 8:30pm

Etcetera Theatre (Camden Horror Festival):

Fri 31 Oct at 5:30pm

Sat 1 Nov at 3:30pm

Sun 2 Nov at 7:30pm

For more information and tickets, visit camdenfringe.com.