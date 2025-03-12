Hope Mill Theatre Will Offer £10 Tickets For GLORIOUS! and YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



To celebrate Hope Mill Theatre's 10th Anniversary, £10 tickets are being offered for every performance of the venue's two in-house productions of 2025. Starting with the current production of Glorious! - which has received rave reviews - there will be 10 x £10 tickets available for all remaining performances of the hit musical comedy.

Starring Wendi Peters as Florence Foster Jenkins and Charlie Hiscock as Cosme McMoon, Glorious! follows Florence's journey as she prepares for her concerts, builds an unlikely friendship with her accompanist Cosme McMoon, and pursues her passion despite all odds. It runs at Hope Mill Theatre until Sunday 30th March.

The birthday initiative will also run for the regional premiere of Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein the Musical this autumn from Friday 10th October to Sunday 30th November.

William Whelton CEO of Hope Mill Theatre said: “In recognition of 10 years of Hope Mill Theatre, we are thrilled to launch our 10 for 10 ticket initiative. At Hope Mill Theatre, we have always strived to make our tickets accessible as possible, whilst still offering top quality productions in our intimate space. Our First Curtain Initiative was launched in 2020 and since its launch we have offered over 5,000 tickets to Hope Mill shows to Young People across Greater Manchester. It is our hope that this ticket initiative will offer access to more people to come and experience the magic of a Hope Mill Theatre production.”

Audiences can use the code ‘10FOR10' when checking out at the box office to access £10 tickets for Glorious and young Frankenstein the Musical. The Code will apply to all performances and will only be for BAND C tickets.

