Hope Mill Theatre Announces Rescheduled Dates and Programme For TURN ON FEST

Hope Mill Theatre announces rescheduled dates for Turn On Fest 2021, the annual LGBTQIA+ festival in partnership with Superbia, Manchester Pride's year round programme of arts and culture. Due to the ongoing restrictions Hope Mill Theatre has decided to take the festival completely online, running from 17th to 28th March 2021.

Headlining the festival will be an evening in conversation with Hope Mill Theatre patron Russell T Davies hosted by Julie Hesmondhalgh.

Ru Paul's drag star Divina De Campo will be joined by special guests in An Hour with Divina De Campo for two performances, directed by Kirk Jameson.

Superbia, Hope Mill Theatre's partnering organisation, will also host two key events within the festival.

Manchester based company, Green Carnation Theatre will also be screening four short monologue films called Queer All About It, an evening of film, discussion and conversation.

An Evening with Ryan Jamaal Swain will see the star of smash hit television series Pose discuss his career as a dancer and writer in an online discussion.

Hope Mill Theatre has also offered development grants worth £1,000 as well as mentoring to four Manchester based queer theatre makers.

The festival is now on sale and streamed events can be booked by visiting: hopemilltheatre.co.uk. There will be an option to purchase a festival pass to access all events throughout the festival.