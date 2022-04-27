Hoo Hah House Presents FLUMPS: A Magically Twisted & Truthful Coming Of Age Story

Hoo Hah House Productions has announced their brand new play, FLUMPS, premiering at Brighton Fringe 2022.

A comedic extravaganza of puppetry, music & a hint of darkness, FLUMPS, written by Emma Pallett, is boldly bursting with wacky plot twists and eccentric realities.

This piece of new writing explores the lives of two siblings dreaming of a life filled with profligacy: Felicity (aged 8) and Harvey (aged 13) spend summer alone in their caravan when their mother goes missing.

Will our two dysfunctional heroes find freedom in a life of cushioned fantasy or are they destined to face a reality of responsibilities, social services & ill-obtained furry friends?

Laughing Horse @ Caroline of Brunswick

39 Ditchling Road, Brighton, BN1 4SB

Performances are 29 May and 2 June, 2022.

Tickets: www.brightonfringe.org/whats-on/flumps-162116

Hoo Hah House Productions, founded by Everleigh Brenner and Maria Cristina Petitti, strives to focus on stories through the lens of the female gaze.

They are a movement based & sustainable theatre company that asks audiences to see beyond their everyday horizon. They want to tell important stories, connect with people and, of course, have fun!

Honesty, Hope, Humour and Perseverance are the ingredients to every show they serve. For more information, media or press enquiries, please contact hello@hoohah.house.