Halle Magic Comes to Darlington Hippodrome

A trio of Hallé orchestral players provide access to live music of the highest standard in this magical music session for parents and toddlers at Darlington Hippodrome on Friday 28 February.

Hallé Magic involves a string trio of Hallé musicians and a leader in the delivery of a themed programme of activities for young children.

The session centres around the Hallé Magic Box, a box of toys and props to stimulate various activities: songs & rhymes, simple movements and musical games. There is also the opportunity for the children to respond to the music in any way they wish - relaxing, listening or joining in.

The emphasis is on providing a simple structure to the session creating an informal, relaxed and impromptu atmosphere allowing parents and toddlers time to enjoy interacting and relaxing to live music.

Hallé Magic comes to Darlington Hippodrome on Friday 28 February.

For more information or to book call 01325 405405 or visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk











