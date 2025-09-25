Hal Cazalet And Janie Dee to Star in PLAY ON WORDS At Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Play on Words – a musical celebration of PG Wodehouse on Broadway will take place at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre.

A show celebrating PG Wodehouse and the birth of the American musical comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

Play on Words is performed by Wodehouse's step-great-grandson, Hal Cazalet, with guest performer Janie Dee and pianist Simon Beck. It can be seen at the SJT on 18 October.

One of our greatest comic writers, ‘Plum' Wodehouse said he wrote his stories like 'musical comedies, without the music'. His musicals between 1915-1935 not only defined the American musical but informed the way he crafted his novels and characters.

The show also celebrates the birth of the American musical with theatrical writing highlights of the last 120 years from Gershwin, Kern, Rogers & Hammerstein, Noël Coward, Stephen Sondheim and many more.