Hackney Showroom Announces Edinburgh Festival Fringe Run And European and UK Tour Of Travis Alabanza's BURGERZ

Hackney Showroom today announces Edinburgh Festival Fringe run and tour of Travis Alabanza's Burgerz. Following a run at Hebbel am Ufer, Berin in June, the production, directed by Sam Curtis Lindsay, opens at Traverse Theatre on 2 August, with previews from 1 August and runs until 25 August, and will be part of the British Council Showcase 2019. Following this it will embark on a UK tour visiting Newcastle, Glasgow, Warwick, Birmingham, Bristol and London with further dates to be announced.

Hurled words. Thrown objects. Dodged Burgers.

After someone threw a burger at them and shouted a transphobic slur, performance artist Travis Alabanza became obsessed with burgers.

How they are made, how they feel, and smell. How they travel through the air. How the mayonnaise feels on your skin.

This show is the climax of their obsession - exploring how trans bodies survive and how, by them reclaiming an act of violence, we can address our own complicity.

Carving out a place for themselves as one of the UK's prominent trans voices, Alabanza presents a performance that is timely, unsettling and powerful.

Travis Alabanza is a London based artist, writer and theatre maker. As one of the UK's most prominent trans artistic voices, over the last 4 years Alabanza has initiated much of the public conversation around the intersections of blackness, gender, transness and class. Their work has crossed mediums and form, including performances at Tate Galleries, V&A, Southbank Centre, ICA, Lyric Hammersmith, Transmission Gallery & Royal Exchange Theatre, and performing internationally at venues such as Harvard University and Hamburg International Feminist Festival. Theatre credits include Jubilee (Lyric Hammersmith), Ridiculous of Darkness (Gate Theatre) and I wanted to fuck up the system but none of my friends texted back (Wellcome Collection/The Sick of the Fringe). In addition, they released their debut poetry book Before I step outside (you love me) and was an artist in residence at the Tate Galleries.



Sam Curtis Lindsay is co-founder and co-artistic Director of Hackney Showroom. Directing credits include Heartbreak Hotel (Jetty Theatre), The Court Must Have a Queen (Hampton Court Palace), Thank You For Your Patience (Hackney Showroom/NESTA/Inkonst).

Box Office: 0131 228 3223 / www.traverse.co.uk





