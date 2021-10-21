HOW THE KOALA LEARNT TO HUG Will Come to The Fylde Coast This November

Fylde Coast is a long way from their tropical Australian home so for residents of Lytham and the Fylde, getting to see one can be a bit tricky. However, thanks to Lowther Pavilion's presentation of the charming family musical How The Koala Learnt To Hug the joy of koalas can come to everyone!

Written especially for parents to enjoy with their children, How The Koala Learnt To Hug is a charming, tale about the magic of family and, of course, the importance of a nice warm hug!

The show is based on the title story from How The Koala Learnt To Hug and Other Australian Fairytales, a beautiful collection of ten tales by popular children's author Steven Lee. It is on tour again in 2020 to celebrate its tenth anniversary

Steven was primarily a playwright when he wrote the book having already had success with the musicals The Witch's Bogey and Bink and The Hairy Fairy so he says that adapting his own book for the stage was a natural step but it must be a surprise even to him that it has had such longevity.

"Hugs are timeless and wonderful reminders of our shared affection" Steven says. "They're central to being part of any group that cares about one another but especially a family and I think that's why people are so drawn to the show. There's nothing nasty in it. It's just about the lovely things in life like pic nics and nature and sharing time with your loved ones."

"Ultimately the show is a feel good piece of adorable optimism, illustrating how kindness and love can help overcome bad feelings - and that seems to be more relevant now than ever, bearing in mind the current circumstances.

With a lovely message about the power of love to turn around even the grumpiest of moods this is adorable, wholesome entertainment for the whole family, and having garnered multiple five star reviews ten years ago it now looks set to charm a whole new generation of theatre goers.

How The Koala Learnt To Hug will be at the Lowther Pavilion on Sunday 7th November at 2.30pm.

The book How The Koala Learnt To Hug and Other Australian Fairytales, is available direct from The People's Theatre Company web site or, alternatively, from all major retailers including Amazon and Waterstones.

Tickets for the show can be purchased online at lowtherpavilion.co.uk, by phoning the Lowther Pavilion Box Office on 01253 794221 or by calling into the Box Office. Get set for some great stories, sing along songs, superb games and first class hugging.