HITLER'S TASTERS Streaming Through May 21

Join "Hitler's Tasters", streamed directly to your computer from the comfort of your home!

"Hitler's Tasters" is a dark comedy about the young German women who had the "honor" of being Adolf Hitler's food tasters. Based on true events in history, with shades of 2020, Hitler's Tasters explores the way girls navigate sexuality, patriotism and poison against the backdrop of war. Winner of the 2017 Susan Glaspell award, named 'Best of the Fringe' by The Stage and a 2019 Sell-Out Show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

A professional camera crew filmed the opening night performance on March 14th. The production had one other performance before closing due to COVID-19. We are proud to bring it back via streaming*!

*Streaming Permission: Actor's Equity Association

Show and Streaming Description

Dates: Available to purchase between May 8 - 21

Run Time: 90 minutes.

How to Watch: Once you purchase a ticket, you will receive access to the show in the email confirmation. This will include a link to a private video, password, along with detailed instructions to watch the show.

Time Limit: Passwords are good for one day, from starting from 6:00 AM Pacific/9:00 AM Eastern. The password expires at 11:59 PM Pacific/2:59 AM Eastern. Take note of when you purchase and the time restrictions, to make sure you don't miss the viewing window.





