HEATHERS Comes to Theatre Royal Brighton

In the immortal words of Heather Chandler, 'Honey whatcha waitin' for?'... The first venues have been announced for the highly anticipated 2020 UK tour of Heathers the Musical (WhatsOnStage 2019 award for BEST NEW MUSICAL).

Following two record breaking seasons at London's The Other Palace and West End transfer to the Theatre Royal Haymarket in 2018, Heathers the Musical, the sassiest show around, will be touring to Brighton, Liverpool, Cardiff, Sheffield, Edinburgh, Milton Keynes, Sunderland, Bristol and Wimbledon, with further dates and venues to be announced in due course. The show heads to Theatre Royal Brighton from Tue 26 - Sat 30 May.

Produced by Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor-Mills, this high octane, black comedy, rock musical based on one of the greatest cult teen films of all time, starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, is back with a bang!

Greetings and salutations!

Welcome to Westerberg High, where Veronica Sawyer is just another of the nobodies dreaming of a better day.

But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of the three beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity finally start to come true.

Until JD turns up, the mysterious teen rebel who teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it is murder to be a somebody.

The award winning writing team, Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy's hit musical adaptation has enjoyed successful runs in Los Angeles and New York, and its West End premiere saw it become the highest grossing show at The Other Palace. It subsequently had spectacular success on transferring to the Theatre Royal Haymarket.

The musical is directed by acclaimed American screen and stage director Andy Fickman, with choreography by Thriller Live's Gary Lloyd, design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson.

The 2020 Class of Westerberg High will be announced shortly...





