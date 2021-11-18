Greenwich Theatre Awarded Substantial Funding From Third Round Of The Government's Culture Recovery Fund

Greenwich Theatre is among 925 recipients to benefit from the latest round of awards from the Culture Recovery Fund. This award will help the company to continue safely producing and staging accessible and representative theatre.

More than £100 million has been awarded to hundreds of cultural organisations across the country including Greenwich Theatre in the latest round of support from the Culture Recovery Fund, the Culture Secretary announced today.

The third round of funding will support organisations from all corners of the sector as they deal with ongoing reopening challenges, ensuring they can thrive in better times ahead.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said, "Culture is for everyone and should therefore be accessible to everyone, no matter who they are and where they're from. Through unprecedented government financial support, the Culture Recovery Fund is supporting arts and cultural organisations so they can continue to bring culture to communities the length and breadth of the country, supporting jobs, boosting local economies and inspiring people."

Over £1.2 billion has already been awarded from the unprecedented Culture Recovery Fund, supporting around 5000 individual organisations and sites across the country ranging from local museums to West End theatres, grassroots music venues to festivals, and organisations in the cultural and heritage supply-chains.

Simon Francis, Executive Director, said: "This will be a critical festive season for Greenwich Theatre. Getting support from Arts Council England again confirms that our work is both significant and under threat. We are privileged to be awarded the funding, and delighted that this winter our pantomime will invite the return of the wonderful noise a great show and its audience make together."

Darren Henley, Chief Executive, Arts Council England, said: "This continued investment from the Government on an unprecedented scale means our theatres, galleries, music venues, museums and arts centres can carry on playing their part in bringing visitors back to our high streets, helping to drive economic growth, boosting community pride and promoting good health. It's a massive vote of confidence in the role our cultural organisations play in helping us all to lead happier lives".