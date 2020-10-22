Graeae Presents BARTHOLOMEW ABOMINATIONS

Bartholomew Abominations will be broadcast on Radio 4 at 3pm on Saturday November 7.

This November, internationally acclaimed disabled led theatre company, Graeae, once again joins forces with award winning audio indie, Naked Productions, to present a radical reinvention of Ben Jonson's Bartholomew Fair on BBC Radio 4.

Bartholomew Abominations brings the bitingly satirical Jacobean comedy to vibrant modern life, transforming it into a comic and razor-sharp political comedy about contemporary British identity. In the original, Jonson takes a swipe at the narrow-minded puritanism of the early 17th century; Paul Sirett's bold new version reflects on the narrow-minded disability discrimination and English nationalism of the early 21st century. Building on growing nationalism and changing views of citizenship, identity and belonging, he has set the story in 2032, at an annual event, where suitors must find the "perfect" partner or face deportation.

Naked Productions and Graeae have a strong and growing reputation for taking famous titles and turning - or even over-turning - them into fast paced, lively and engaging new audio drama. Previous acclaimed collaborations have included The Midwich Cuckoos, Little Dorrit and Three Sisters.

Recorded remotely, Bartholomew Abominations has an exceptional cast of disabled and non-disabled actors: Mina Anwar (Life of Pi), Liz Carr (Silent Witness), Stephen Collins (Reasons to Be Cheerful), Chloe Ewart (An Klondike), Stacey Ghent (The Threepenny Opera, Tommy), Michael Golab (World on Fire), Jack Hunter (Cost of Living) and Garry Robson (Reasons to be Cheerful 2010 & 2012, Our Country's Good).

Polly Thomas and Jenny Sealey co-direct, with their combined talent for vivid and zesty drama; leading sound designer Eloise Whitmore brings her award-winning skills to the mix. Original music is by leading young composer, Oliver Vibrans.

Bartholomew Abominations will be broadcast on Radio 4 at 3pm on Saturday November 7 as part of BBC's season, Exploring Disability Through Art. This November sees the 25th anniversary of the Disability Discrimination Act, one of the greatest civil rights landmarks in our history, criminalising discrimination against disabled people in many areas of life. This moment is being marked across the BBC, with a special focus on the arts.

