Godalming's First Professional Family Pantomime JACK AND THE BEANSTALK Comes to The Borough Hall

Godalming's first professional pantomime for all the family, Jack and the Beanstalk, will bring magic, music and adventure to The Borough Hall from 11 - 24 December. Jack and his friends will take panto-goers, young and old, on an exciting adventure to the zany Pantoland, where he begins his audacious quest to slay the fearsome Giant. With lots of fun and laughter, fantastic costumes, and toe-tapping song and dance, this panto promises to be a great trip out for all the family this winter. To book tickets, or to find out more, visit www.GodalmingPanto.com or telephone the Box Office on 01483 361101.



Producer Nick Wyschna, Producer/Choreographer Charlotte Bateup and Director Jo Kirkland - who are all from Godalming and the surrounding area - are inviting talented young people to join the fun by auditioning for the show's ensemble. They are looking for 16 performers, aged 9 -15 years, who will perform on a rota of two teams. Auditions take place on Saturday 14 September at The Borough Hall. Check-in is at 2pm, auditions are at 2.30pm. A group dance class will be followed by a solo short song from each child, and some auditionees will then be asked to stay for an acting workshop audition. To register, email info@GodalmingPanto.co.uk with the parent's/guardian's name, address and phone number, the child's name, age, performance experience (Spotlight link if they have one) and a headshot. The producers will send a song and script to prepare. Application deadline: Thursday 12 September. Children will need to rehearse on 20 October, 26 October, 9 November (tbc), 17 November, 24 November and 30 November (all dates).

Producer Nick Wyschna, who also runs Guildford Fringe Festival, said: "I am very excited to be bringing our family panto Jack and the Beanstalk to Godalming, particularly as I have fond memories of performing in shows there as a young actor. Our children's ensemble will have the opportunity to work with a professional cast (names to be announced!), crew and creatives and they will play a very special part of our warm and friendly team. We are also very much looking forward to working closely with local businesses, organisations and charities, and as such we are thrilled that St Hilary's School, ramsac and and Matt Pereira Photography have come on board as sponsors."

On Saturday 14 December at 11am there will be a relaxed performance specifically adapted for those on the autism spectrum, individuals with sensory and communication disorders, those with learning disabilities and anyone who would benefit from a more relaxed environment. Tickets for this performance have been reduced to £14 and can purchased only by calling the Box Office on 01483 361101. The venue is fully accessible for wheelchairs.





