Glyndebourne Open House Will Stream GIULIO CESARE, HAMLET, and THE FAIRY QUEEN

The operas will be broadcast for free on YouTube.

Glyndebourne Open House throws open the opera's doors to everyone, everywhere. Join in at 5.00pm each Sunday and enjoy world-class opera in your living room for free.

"In true Festival style, we hope you'll use this as an opportunity to make memories - dust off your finery, clink a glass with friends and family and be united with opera lovers from across the globe," the opera shares.

The following operas have been announced as part of the upcoming lineup, which is broadcast for free on YouTube:

09 AUG - 16 AUG - Giulio Cesare - Handel

When Egypt's seductive queen meets Rome's powerful ruler, the stakes are high, both for politics and passion. Horrified by the brutal murder of his rival by Cleopatra's brother Tolomeo, Cesare joins forces with Cleopatra to depose her unscrupulous sibling. But is their alliance one of love, lust or just mutual ambition?

A true Glyndebourne classic, David McVicar's production brings all-singing, all-dancing energy to one of Handel's greatest scores. Sumptuous designs that nod to Britain's colonial history transform a tale of political intrigue into a dazzling spectacle, sweeping the audience up in its tangled web of power, revenge and romance.

The resourceful, complicated Cleopatra and smooth statesman Cesare are two of Handel's most fascinating creations - characters whose music, by turns heart-breaking and ecstatic, includes so many of the composer's finest arias.

William Christie conducts a cast led by Sarah Connolly's Cesare and Danielle De Niese as Cleopatra.

Giulio Cesare was captured live at Festival 2005.

16 AUG - 23 AUG - Hamlet - Brett Dean

Tormented by his father's death, Hamlet plots revenge. But it's a long way from anger to murder, and soon the Prince finds himself losing his grip on sanity, strength, love and even life itself.

Rapturously received at its 2017 premiere, Brett Dean and Matthew Jocelyn's Hamlet is an award-winning reimagining of Shakespeare's most famous play. Placing his audience at the heart of the drama, immersing them in sound and even physical sensation, Dean invites us all into Hamlet's consciousness, to inhabit the mind of one of the cleverest, wittiest, most troubled heroes in all literature.

Transforming the Glyndebourne auditorium into a 'theatre of sound', Dean's richly lyrical score finds the music of Shakespeare's language, amplifying it to create an evocative, disturbing soundscape. This is Hamlet, but not as you've ever heard it before.

Neil Armfield directs an all-star cast led by Allan Clayton and Barbara Hannigan. Vladimir Jurowski conducts.

Hamlet was captured live at Festival 2017.

23 AUG - 30 AUG - The Fairy Queen - Purcell

Taking us from rowdiest, raunchiest comedy to bewitching beauty and pathos, Purcell's The Fairy Queen is a theatrical fantasy unlike any other. Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream finds itself at the centre of a sequence of musical apparitions and conjurings - fairies romp and play, animals dance and mortals are manipulated by the gods. Through it all, love and desire weave their irresistible spell.

Purcell's score brings everything from English choral writing to Italian laments and French dances together in a rich musical tapestry. There's comedy from lusty shepherds and tenderness from separated lovers - a musical story that winds around Shakespeare's play and characters to create an exhilarating fusion of theatre, music and dance.

Jonathan Kent's 'delectable' production opens up a 17th-century cabinet of curiosities to reveal the contemporary magic within, working with conductor William Christie and a cast including Lucy Crowe, Carolyn Sampson and Ed Lyon to find the anarchic energy at the heart of this unusual work.

The Fairy Queen was captured live at Festival 2009.

