Gingerline Presents Immersive Dining Experience CHAMBERS_

Immersive dining pioneers Gingerline launch a brand-new, five-course, palate twisting, interactive, multi-dimensional dining adventure...

Gather all thee hungry gastronauts, Gingerline's legendary, multi-dimensional dining adventure is getting ready to reopen, with a brand-new experience and a shiny new name.

With the first month's worth of preview tickets selling out within 48 hours as thousands of Gingerline superfans snapped up their places with record-speed; the next batch of tickets released on 2nd July (covering 20th August - 28th September) opens the doors to invite a new set of hungry explorers to experience the newest adventure from the original founders and pioneers of London's immersive dining.

Taking place at their hidden Hoxton HQ, intrepid diners will receive a text message with exact directions to the address on the day of their adventure (or the day before for matinee guests). On arrival, guests will enter the gastronomic world of Chambers_ - and join forces with a rag-tag crew of culinary cartographers. Be sure to keep on your toes (and taste buds), for beyond each portal sinister forces could well be at play. Work as a team to push beyond the known limits of the dining dimensions and remember... Only The Brave Will Dine.

Unsure what you are letting yourself in for? Gingerline experiences are built around unpredictability and who are we to ruin the surprises in store? Their delectable track record however - spanning a sparkling cornucopia of events from Crystal Palace to Canonbury - ought to be enough to get minds wondering and mouths watering.

Formerly known as The Chambers of Flavour, Chambers_ is the fourth adventure through the multiverse, combining culinary creations with madcap storytelling. Ever-popular and always unexpected, each of these previous chapters has folded together art, performance, food, drink and design, transporting diners beyond their wildest dreams into magically imaginative alternative realities. Put simply, multi?dimensional dining has punters traversing through different rooms, or parallel realities, enjoying a course of food in each...

Which brings us onto the food! Chambers_ tickets include a whopping five flavoursome courses, a palate cleanser, a welcome drink plus 120 minutes of playful explorations through five dining dimensions. Produced by sister company Flavourology, the chefs serving up the goods for Gingerline pride themselves on their accessible and flavourful, fresh, feastly and fun menus, served up in mischievously interactive and creative manners. After two riotous hours, diners are welcome to stay on into the night at the intergalactic bar before returning, invigorated, to the real world.

Gingerline, quite literally wrote the book on immersive dining. And then, naturally, tore it up and reinvented it with every new adventure! The endeavour was originally born of humble origins, when food fanatic founders Susannah Montfort and Kerry Adamson began hosting supper clubs for 25 people at a South East London location in 2010. As their ideas and plans swelled, they found they had invented a whole new realm of dining experience - theatrical, fantastical, engaging and explosively tasty. Since then, their imagination has grown to know no bounds, creating increasingly otherworldly universes and redefining the capital's expectations of eating out, again and again.

The concept of immersive dining was non-existent when Gingerline began their journey; they just wanted to create new Alice in Wonderland-like looking glasses for people to step into. "We weren't influenced by anything," explains Suz. "It wasn't a case of, 'Punch Drunk and Secret Cinema are doing this, let's do something along those lines, but with food.'"

"We created this because we felt at the time that the London restaurant scene didn't really cater for us. With Gingerline, you can walk into a room of strangers and come away with new friends." In a world where we rarely look-up from our mobile phones, Gingerline has connected people platonically and romantically.

"It has been a journey", concludes Suz - and not just one of parallel worlds. "We've had a lot of investment and buyout offers, but that's not what motivates us." Changing perceptions is the drive and ethos that powers the brand. "All you need is a space and an idea to get people into it." That's why we used the idea of the train line - to try and break down that tribalism and give a sense of adventure."

Notes to editors: Due to the top-secret nature of Gingerline experiences, we are not able to reveal exactly what happens during Chambers including the menu, location and details about the story or performances. We are happy to assist with content where we can, and alongside press photos of Chambers included here, we can also provide images and videos of past experiences, arrange interviews with the creative team and provide further information about Gingerline and their projects.





