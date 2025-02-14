Giles Terera in HAMLET and More Set For Chichester Festival Theatre's 2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chichester Festival Theatre’s Festival 2025 has been announced by Artistic Director, Justin Audibert and Executive Director, Kathy Bourne. Festival 2025 includes five world and two UK premieres, two musicals, and masterpieces from world drama. The company includes Mark Addy, Natalie Dormer, Beverley Knight, Tom Rosenthal, Jenna Russell and Giles Terera; directors making their Chichester debuts include Gregory Doran, Katy Rudd, Phillip Breen, Monique Touko, Kathleen Marshall, Hannah Joss, Anthony Lau and Roy Alexander Weise.

Musicals:

Kathleen Marshall directs and choreographs a brand new production of Irving Berlin’s classic tap extravaganza Top Hat

A new musical, The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry, adapted by Rachel Joyce from her bestselling novel, with music and lyrics by Passenger, directed by Katy Rudd, starring Mark Addy and Jenna Russell

World premieres:

Classic and modern dramas:

For family audiences:

The first stage production of Matt Haig’s A Boy Called Christmas, adapted by Philip Wilson with music by Tom Brady, performed by Chichester Festival Youth Theatre to mark their 40th anniversary and directed by Dale Rooks

Stiles and Drewe’s The Three Little Pigs, a co-production with the Unicorn Theatre for young families at Christmas

Looking ahead to Festival 2026, Roald Dahl’s The BFG, adapted by Tom Wells, in a co-production with the Royal Shakespeare Company and Roald Dahl Story Company, will be directed by Daniel Evans

The Nest, a new studio space for work by emerging artists, creative development and community projects, will open in summer 2025 after a successful fundraising campaign

12,000 £10 tickets across the season; 9,000 £5 Prologue tickets for 16 – 30 year olds

Off-stage events, exhibitions, free live music, family activities, and CFT Lates

Justin Audibert and Kathy Bourne said, ‘We’re delighted to share our new season, which aims to include all the ingredients we know our audiences love – including, of course, an unmissable summer musical. In fact, music of all kinds features strongly in several productions, from stimulating new work to classic masterpieces from the world stage.

‘A sense of lives and society in flux is central to many of the dramas this season, with vivid characters facing momentous change – making for compelling storytelling.

‘We’re continuing our policy of maximum theatricality in the Festival Theatre, with large casts and striking designs; while in the intimate Minerva, we have four premieres as well as Chichester’s first ever production of Hamlet.

‘We will welcome two Resident Assistant Directors, Becca Chadder and Nathanael Campbell; and this summer, we’ll launch our exciting new studio space, The Nest. December brings the first stage adaptation of Matt Haig’s contemporary classic, A Boy Called Christmas, which will mark our brilliant Chichester Festival Youth Theatre’s 40th anniversary.

‘It’s a pleasure to be working in partnership with Rose Theatre, ETT, the Unicorn Theatre and – looking ahead to 2026 – the RSC and Roald Dahl Story Company on our forthcoming co-production of The BFG. Meanwhile, Oliver!, our collaboration with Cameron Mackintosh, continues its triumphant run in the West End; and our co-production with Headlong, The House Party is on tour in the UK – taking Chichester’s work to audiences across the country.’

