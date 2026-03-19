DEAD AIR Comes to Greenwich Theatre Following Edinburgh Fringe Run

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Following a run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, DEAD AIR will transfer to Greenwich Theatre in London, running May 13 through May 16, 2026, with a press night on May 13 at 7:00 p.m.

Written and performed by Alfrun Rose, the solo production explores grief through the lens of emerging AI technology. The play follows Alfie, who turns to an AI resurrection tool after the death of her father, using it to simulate conversations and maintain a connection with him.

As Alfie becomes increasingly reliant on the technology, the boundaries between memory, control, and reality begin to shift. The production combines elements of psychological thriller and dark comedy, with Rose performing multiple roles.

Inspired by real-world AI grief tools, the play examines the ethical and emotional implications of digital resurrection. The production uses minimal staging, with Rose portraying seven characters in dialogue.

DEAD AIR

Written and performed by Alfrun Rose

Greenwich Theatre

Crooms Hill, London SE10 8ES

May 13–16, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.

Press night: May 13

Tickets: https://greenwichtheatre.org.uk/events/dead-air/

The play centers on a grieving daughter who uploads data from her father into an AI system designed to simulate human interaction. As the system evolves, her perception of reality becomes increasingly unstable.