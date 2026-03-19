Chef Jonathan Bradley Leads FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE in London

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience has announced that acclaimed chef Jonathan Bradley has joined the team as the new Head Chef at the President Hotel in London, ushering in a refined new chapter for the show's much-loved three-course dining experience.

As the immersive comedy phenomenon continues its record-breaking London run — currently booking until December 2026 — the appointment signals an exciting evolution in the food and beverage offer at the heart of the production.

While Basil may bark, Sybil may glare and Manuel may misunderstand the order entirely, guests can now expect a menu crafted with elevated technique, seasonal awareness and a focus on flavour-led British classics.

During the event, diners are served a three-course meal while actors portraying Basil, Sybil, and Manuel navigate through the evening with their signature comedic chaos. It's a fully immersive experience, where audience participation is encouraged, adding to the fun.

Served alongside two hours of interactive comedy chaos, the newly revamped President Hotel set menu includes:

Tomato soup with basil oil (VE)

Roast chicken with gravy, carrot purée, savoy cabbage, baby carrot and dauphinoise potato

Sweet potato and courgette timbale (VE)

Lemon and berries cheesecake with chantilly cream and fruits of the forest compote

Unlike a traditional restaurant service, the kitchen must coordinate closely with the performers so that each course arrives at the precise moment in the show's unfolding comic chaos.

With experience across restaurants, hotels and private dining — including time working in kitchens influenced by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay — Bradley brings a background rooted in classical technique, precision and high standards. Now Executive Head Chef at the President Hotel, he has also cooked for global figures including Will Smith and the late Patrick Swayze.

Producer Jared Harford said, “Our audiences come for the comedy, but the dining experience is fundamental to the success of the night. Jonathan brings fantastic experience from restaurants, hotels and private dining — including working in kitchens influenced by Gordon Ramsay — so he's clearly used to high standards and strong personalities. Which means he should be perfectly prepared for Basil Fawlty!”

Chef Jonathan Bradley added, “What attracted me to the role was the combination of food and theatre. As chefs we're used to creating experiences through flavour and presentation, but this show takes it a step further — guests aren't just coming for dinner, they're part of the performance.

The biggest difference from a traditional restaurant is timing. Every course has to land at exactly the right moment in the story, so the chefs, front-of-house team and actors all work together to make the food part of the entertainment.”

Devised by Alison Pollard-Mansergh, Andrew Foreman and others, Faulty Towers The Dining Experience has hosted residencies in the UK and internationally since 2008, appearing in 43 countries and welcoming over a million guests. A loving tribute to the BBC's legendary sitcom, the show is highly improvised and totally immersive – offering diners a seat at the most infamous hotel restaurant in British comedy history.

Bradley is already planning ways to refine the menu over the coming year and is exploring ideas for a special celebratory menu ahead of the show's milestone anniversary in 2027, with further details to be announced.

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is a loving tribute to Fawlty Towers. Faulty Towers The Dining Experience uses scripts and a dining experience format devised by Imagination Workshop Pty Limited and is not endorsed in any way by John Cleese or Connie Booth.