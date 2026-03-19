125 LIVE! FROM STREET TO SCREEN Now Available On Demand from Perth Theatre and Concert Hall

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Perth Theatre and Concert Hall has released its official commemorative film, 125 LIVE! FROM STREET TO SCREEN, now available on demand. The release comes six months after the large-scale 125 Live! event transformed Perth’s Mill Street into an outdoor performance space.

The film documents the anniversary celebration marking 125 years of Perth Theatre and 20 years of Perth Concert Hall. Held on September 6 and 7, 2025, the event featured more than 200 artists across three stages and drew over 4,400 attendees.

125 LIVE! FROM STREET TO SCREEN

Available on demand from March 19, 2026

Price: £5

Filmed by Inner Ear, the production captures performances and the atmosphere of the city-centre event, which included artists such as Walt Disco, Valtos, Parliamo, Ross Ainslie & The Sanctuary Band, Hannah Howie, Matthew Tomlinson with That Swing Sensation, and UHI Musical Theatre Ensemble.

The event also generated an estimated £1.55 million in direct economic impact, highlighting the role of large-scale cultural programming in supporting local economies.

The film release extends the reach of the anniversary celebration, offering audiences the opportunity to revisit the event or experience it for the first time.