Gilded Balloon Launch SO YOU THINK YOU'RE FUNNY? 2021

Gilded Balloon will be bringing the UK's longest running comedy newcomer competition back for its 33rd year! After a one-year hiatus, the So You Think You're Funny? competition will take place online for the first time in its history. With around 30 regional heats taking place across the country and in partnership with some of the best UK comedy venues, tickets are available now to support some of the newest comics all hosted by some of the competition's incredible regular hosts.

Having received almost 450 applicants, Gilded Balloon will be hosting the Regional Heats of the 2021 competition in conjunction with venue partners around the UK. Each online show will feature 11 new acts and will be hosted by a professional comic. Venue partners will include Backyard Comedy, Angel Comedy at The Bill Murray, Cherry Comedy in Dublin, the Frog and Bucket, Laugh Train Home, Crack Comedy and many more. It is hoped that the final of the competition will be able to be live from its traditional home in The Debating Hall at Gilded Balloon's Teviot in Edinburgh.

Despite having struggled financially during lockdown, which has forced them give up The Basement at the Rose Theatre, Gilded Balloon's year-round venue, and to make swingeing staff cuts, Karen and Katy Koren believe that the competition is vital to help new performers establish themselves in the industry. They are therefore self-funding SYTYF and hope that audiences will help support the Competition by buying tickets.

"We're excited to get started with this year's competition and to support new acts at a time when there are very limited opportunities for them to perform. We're delighted to work with some of the incredible comedy venues who have hosted the heats in the past and will be involved this year online. We would also like to thank those that support the competition. Gilded Balloon continue to fund So You Think You're Funny? personally as we feel it's an important step up into the industry, in order to continue to do so, we need the public and those in the industry to help us by buying tickets to the shows and support the online version of the competition. We look forward to you joining us at this year's online So You Think You're Funny? shows in 2021." - Karen and Katy Koren

Since its inception in 1988, the So You Think You're Funny? has been one of the influential competitions of its kind for spring-boarding new talent into comedy careers. Many of the finalists have gone on to become household names not only in the UK but around the world. Previous finalists include Peter Kay, Dylan Moran, Lee Mack, Tommy Tiernan, Jason Manford, Lucy Porter, Reginald D Hunter, Josie Long, Russell Howard, Francesca Martinez, John Bishop, Alan Carr, Nina Conti, Rhod Gilbert, Sarah Millican, Kevin Bridges, Romesh Ranganathan, Hannah Gadsby, Jack Whitehall, Rob Beckett and Aisling Bea.

Dates: Heats from Sunday, 2nd May

Link: www.gildedballoon.co.uk or bit.ly/GB-Ticket