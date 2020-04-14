Get Creative Launches #GetCreativeAtHome Campaign, Featuring At-Home Activities Listed Online

Get Creative is a campaign that shines a light on all the great cultural activity that takes place on a regular basis in local communities and encourages people to try their hand at something new and creative. Each May, the campaign has held a celebration of creativity through a festival that aims to give everyone the chance to get actively involved in a creative event in their local area.

This year, instead of promoting local creative events where people come together, the #GetCreativeAtHome campaign was launched to highlight and promote some of the amazing participatory creative activities that are being developed to help people to express themselves creatively during a time of unprecedented change.

The campaign is encouraging organisations and individuals that create, curate or signpost great accessible online activities, whether they are live online events where participants need to log in or join at a certain time or content that you can take part in anytime, for example how-to videos online, to list these on the website here.

Visit the Activities page to see what you can find now!





