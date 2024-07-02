GREASE to be Presented at Milton Keynes Theatre in August

Actor Max Bowden, who will star as Jack Firebrace in the forthcoming tour of Sebastian Faulks’s epic First World War story of love and loss Birdsong, and folk musician James Findlay, have recorded their version of the traditional folk song I Would That All The Wars They Were Over with the release out now, commemorating the anniversary of the Battle of the Somme which began on 1 July 1916. Listen to it now!