GALAPAGOS Comes to The Bridewell Theatre Next Week

From 3 - 5 March 2022, MA Acting Contemporary students from The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama present the world-premiere production of Galápagos, a newly commissioned work from the scintillating South Korean playwright Kyo Choi (Arcola Theatre, Soho Theatre, National Theatre Studio attachment), at London's Bridewell Theatre.

Galápagos is the tenth in a series of annual commissions for Central's MA Acting Contemporary course that aims to enable rising and leading female and non-binary playwrights to write ambitious large cast plays, with the freedom to explore social, political and artistic ideas, with a large "canvas", that need not be immediately commercially viable. The aim of the commission is to enable playwrights to explore material and/or experiment with form with a large cast available for development work.

In turn, Central's students benefit from working alongside a leading playwright from the early stages of the commissioning process through to the realisation of a final production, acting as researchers, workshop participants, readers of early drafts and ultimately the original cast. This work is supported by experienced professional, creative and production teams.

Directed by Gemma Aked-Priestley, Galápagos explores sexual violence and rape culture from Ancient Greece to London 2050.

When a young girl reports her sexual assault by a fellow student to her school, this sets off a chain of fantastical events that lead her further and further away from the path of justice. Galápagos seeks to challenge systemic failures to protect young people from sexual violence by boldly disrupting time and form.

Of the production, Playwright Kyo Choi said:

"It's been truly a memorable and meaningful experience to work with Central's MA Acting students on this commission. This is surely every playwright's dream, to write a story that they are immensely passionate about without the usual constraints of form, structure and cast. The brilliant MA students engaged deeply in the development process and their input was directly woven into this huge tapestry of a play that I am so proud of. The dramaturgical support from theatre guru, Martin Wylde, was instrumental in shaping the story and themes. Additionally, Central put together a powerhouse of a creative and production team that worked tirelessly to realise a vision in my head to text and finally, to stage. I am grateful for this opportunity, not least for the confidence it has instilled in me to write another "big" play."

Booking for Galápagos is now available through Central's Box Office (020 7722 8183 or by emailing boxoffice@cssd.ac.uk) or by visiting Central's website at www.cssd.ac.uk.