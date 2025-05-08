Fuse Theatre CIC Revealed as Associate Company of Colchester’s Mercury Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Mercury Theatre in Colchester has announced that Fuse Theatre CIC will join the theatre as an Associate Company. Fuse is a Deaf-led company creating bold, BSL-led theatre and creative experiences that champion Deaf talent and break down barriers between Deaf and hearing communities.

Founded in 2024, Fuse produces original productions, live events, and workshops that centre Deaf voices, with access and representation embedded at every level. From cabaret nights like A Night in Sign to artist development programmes and consultancy, Fuse exists to elevate Deaf creatives and reimagine what inclusive theatre can be.

Fuse Theatre CIC will mark Mercury Theatre’s fifth Associate Company, joining Graeae, Frantic Assembly, Paines Plough, and English Touring Theatre. As an Associate Company, Fuse will bring BSL led events, workshops and productions to Colchester that promise to excite and entertain.

Chris Fonseca and Harry Jardine, Artistic Directors of Fuse Theatre CIC, said of today’s announcement: “We are so excited to start working with the Mercury Theatre as an associate company. We will bring innovative and groundbreaking performances, events and experiences along with a particular focus on continuing to shine a spotlight on Deaf and Hard of Hearing talent in Colchester and around the UK. We have known Natasha Rickman for a long time and we can’t wait to put all of our exciting conversations we’ve had over the years into action. Let’s do this!”

Natasha Rickman, Artistic Director of Mercury Theatre, said of today’s announcement:

“I could not be more delighted to welcome Fuse Theatre to join us as the Mercury’s fifth Associate Company. The work that Harry and Chris create is so exciting, and I can’t wait to welcome them to the building.”

This announcement also continues Mercury Theatre’s commitment of creating accessible, high-quality creative work and to expand the theatre’s relationship with Deaf artists and audiences in the local community. The Colchester theatre is home to Stagetext - a deaf-led charity passionate about making the arts more accessible through captions and subtitles – and the world-class accessible theatre company Graeae Theatre Company are one the theatre’s existing Associate Companies.

