Full Tour Dates and Director Set For Simple8's MOBY DICK

Moby Dick will open at Northampton in April 2024.
Simple 8's Moby Dick, the critically acclaimed, and multi award-winning staging of Herman Melville's leviathan masterpiece is being re-worked in a brand-new touring production in association with Royal & Derngate, Northampton. As previously announced Moby Dick will open at Northampton in April 2024 ahead of a London press night at Wilton's Music Hall before embarking on a UK tour. Full casting will be announced shortly.
First mounted in 2013, this new version of Simple8's Peter Brook Award-winning adaptation of Melville's classic will be directed by Royal & Derngate Artistic Director, Jesse Jones, and will travel to Northampton, Perth, London, Ipswich, Newcastle, The Isles of Scilly, Blackpool, York and Malvern.
October, 1839. The Pequod is due to sail out of Nantucket and her skipper, one Captain Ahab, is in need of a crew. Seeking fortune and adventure, a humble schoolmaster named Ishmael ships aboard, undeterred by the most dangerous of industries – hunting whales. Ishmael joins a company charged with one task: to wreak revenge on the white whale that lost Ahab his leg – the infamous Moby Dick. Ahab's single-minded pursuit ends up consuming Ishmael, the crew and the Pequod itself.
With theatrical flair and thrilling invention, the spirit of the novel – romantic, ambiguous, and rich with allegory – is gloriously captured by Simple8. Complete with sea shanties played live on stage, planks of wood, tattered sheets and a battered assortment of musical instruments, the 9-person ensemble will bring this wonderfully vibrant production ingeniously to life.
In a post-pandemic age Moby Dick is more pertinent and vital than ever. The anguish of isolation, the pressure enforced inter-dependency brings, and the fear of unseen dangers swimming beneath the surface are tackled full tilt in this lively production.
Friday 5 to Saturday 13 April 2024
Royal & Derngate, Guildhall Road, Northampton NN1 1DP
Tickets: 01604624811
Tues 16 April to Sat 20 April 2024
Perth Theatre
Tickets: 01738 621 031
www.perththeatreandconcerthall.com
Tues 23 April to Sat 11 May 2024
Wilton's Music Hall
Tickets: 0207 702 2789
Tues 14 May to Sat 18 May 2024
New Wolsey Ipswich
Tickets: 01473 295900
Tues 21 May to Thurs 23 May 2024
Northern Stage, Newcastle
Tickets: 0191 2305151
Tues 4th to Weds 5th June 2024
Blackpool Grand Theatre
Tickets: 01253 290190
Thurs 6 June to Sat 8 June 2024
York Theatre Royal
Tickets: 01904 623568
Tues 11 to Sat 15 June 2024
Malvern Theatre
Tickets 01684 892277
