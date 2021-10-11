Full Casting Announced for LES MISERABLES UK And Ireland Tour

Cameron Mackintosh has announced full casting for his acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg's "LES MISÉRABLES" as the UK and Ireland tour reopens at Glasgow Theatre Royal on 23 November 2021 where it will run until 31 December 2021.

Joining the previously announced Dean Chisnall as 'Jean Valjean', Nic Greenshields as 'Javert' and Katie Hall as 'Fantine' will be Ian Hughes as 'Thénardier', Will Callan as 'Marius', Nathania Ong as 'Eponine', Helen Walsh as 'Madame Thénardier', Barnaby Hughes as 'Enjolras' and Paige Blankson as 'Cosette'.

The cast is completed by George Arvidson, Aidan Banyard, Will Barratt, Adam Boardman, Rebecca Bolton, Emily Olive Boyd, Olivia Brereton, Earl Carpenter, Harry Chandler, Rebecca Ferrin, Aimee Good, Steven Hall, Jenna Innes, Tessa Kadler, Damien Kneale, Caleb Lagayan, Abel Law, Joseph McDonnell, Zabrina Norry, Emily Owens, Jordan Simon Pollard, Jamie Pritchard, Dean Read and Rebecca Ridout.

Since Cameron Mackintosh first conceived this acclaimed new production of LES MISÉRABLES in 2009 to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary it has taken the world by storm continuing to enjoy record-breaking runs in countries including North America, Australia, Japan, Korea, France and Spain.

Boublil and Schönberg's magnificent iconic score of LES MISÉRABLES includes the classic songs, I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Stars, Bring Him Home, Do You Hear the People Sing?, One Day More, Empty Chairs at Empty Tables, Master Of The House and many more. Several of its songs have become real life anthems of revolution wherever in the world people are fighting for their freedom. Seen by over 120 million people worldwide in 52 countries and in 22 languages, LES MISÉRABLES is undisputedly one of the world's most popular and contemporary musicals.

Cameron Mackintosh's production of LES MISÉRABLES is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron. The production is directed by James Powell and Laurence Connor, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo with costumes by Andreane Neofitou and Christine Rowland, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, musical staging by Michael Ashcroft and Geoffrey Garratt, and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Alfonso Casado Trigo.

LISTINGS

GLASGOW THEATRE ROYAL

Tuesday 23 November 2021- Saturday 31 December 2021

LIVERPOOL EMPIRE

Wednesday 5 - Saturday 22 January 2022

BORD GÁIS ENERGY THEATRE DUBLIN

Tuesday 8 - Saturday 26 February 2022

ON SALE NOW

MAYFLOWER THEATRE SOUTHAMPTON

Tuesday 8 - Saturday 26 March 2022

THE LOWRY SALFORD

Tuesday 29 March - Saturday 23 April 2022

MILTON KEYNES THEATRE

Tuesday 26 April - Saturday 21 May 2022

ON SALE SOON

THEATRE ROYAL PLYMOUTH

Tuesday 24 May - Saturday 11 June 2022

HULL NEW THEATRE

Wednesday 15 June - Saturday 9 July 2022

BRISTOL HIPPODROME

Tuesday 12 July - Saturday 6 August 2022

BIRMINGHAM HIPPODROME

Tuesday 9 - Saturday 27 August 2022

NORWICH THEATRE ROYAL

Wednesday 31 August - Saturday 24 September 2022

THE MARLOWE THEATRE, CANTERBURY

Friday 30 September - Saturday 29 October 2022

SUNDERLAND EMPIRE

Tuesday 1 - Saturday 19 November 2022

ON SALE SOON

LEEDS GRAND THEATRE

Thursday 24 November - Saturday 10 December 2022

WALES MILLENNIUM CENTRE CARDIFF

Tuesday 13 December 2022 - Saturday 14 January 2023

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy