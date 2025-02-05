Full Cast Set For RHINOSAURUS at The Almeida Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Almeida Theatre has announced the full cast of Omar Elerian’s production of Rhinoceros. Joining the previously announced Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù are John Biddle, Hayley Carmichael, Paul Hunter, Anoushka Lucas, Joshua McGuire, Sophie Steer and Alan Williams.

Rhinoceros opens on Tuesday 1 April 2025, with previews from Tuesday 25 March, and runs until Saturday 26 April.

Translator and Director: Omar Elerian; Set and Costume Designer: Ana Inés Jabares-Pita; Lighting Designer: Jackie Shemesh; Sound Designer: Elena Peña; Movement Director: Toby Sedgwick; Musical Director: John Biddle; Casting Director: Amy Ball CDG

Who knows what is good and what is evil? You’re only concerned with yourself. That’s the truth. But you’ll never really become a rhinoceros… you haven’t got the chops!

A provincial town in France. Jean meets his friend Berenger for a drink, but things take an unexpected turn when a rhinoceros charges through the town square. After all, there are no rhinoceroses in France, right?

Suddenly, one by one the townspeople are transforming into the thing they first feared. An epidemic has taken hold and rhinoceritis is spreading like wildfire, until there are almost no human beings left.

Following his production of The Chairs, Omar Elerian directs BAFTA nominee Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù (Gangs of London; His House) in his new version of Eugène Ionesco’s absurdist satire about resisting conformity and holding onto what’s left of our humanity as we resist the rumbling power of the herd.

Comments