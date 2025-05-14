Full Cast Set For London Premiere of Chloë Moss' RUN SISTER RUN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Casting has been announced for the London premiere of Run Sister Run by award-winning playwright Chloë Moss. Marlie Haco directs Jo Herbert (Connie), Kelly Gough (Ursula), Theo Fraser Steele (Adrian), and Charlie Beaven (Jack). The London premiere opens at the Arcola Theatre on 7 July, with previews from 2 July, and runs until 26 July.

A sharp yet tender exploration of sisterhood, Run Sister Run follows the entwined lives of Connie and Ursula over four decades as their relationship is tested in profound and unexpected ways.

Award-winning playwright Chloë Moss explores the destructive and redemptive power of family bonds in this gripping story of resilience and survival.

Spanning four decades, Run Sister Run follows sisters Connie and Ursula, tracing the forces that bind them together and threaten to tear them apart.

This is “ingeniously structured new writing” (The Stage) that interrogates the tension between nature and nurture, exposing the complex contours of sibling love.

With wit and compassion, the play draws the past into the present, revealing the lasting impact of the choices that shape us. Directed by Marlie Haco, this new production fuses Moss' searing dialogue with movement and original music, bringing to life a relationship marked by pain and a deep, enduring affection.

Jo Herbert plays Connie. Her theatre credits include Dear Octopus, 3 Winters (National Theatre), Churchill In Moscow (Orange Tree Theatre), The Southbury Child (Bridge Theatre), The Mirror and the Light (RSC), The Country Wife, For Services Rendered, Cyrano de Bergerac (Chichester Festival Theatre), Wild Honey, Hello/Goodbye (Hampstead Theatre), East of Berlin (Southwark Playhouse), Eternal Love, Anne Boleyn (Shakespeare's Globe, ETT tour), Candida (Theatre Royal Bath), Wild Oats, Does My Society Look Big in This? (Bristol Old Vic), Room Service Included (The Mill at Sonning), As You Like It (Shakespeare's Globe), The Game of Love and Change, Blackbird (Salisbury Playhouse), The Comedy of Errors, The Importance of Being Earnest (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre) and The Faerie Queen (international tour). Her television credits include Grace, Call the Midwife, Unforgotten, Loaded, The Crown, Josh, Home Fires, Holby City (as series regular Fi Collins) and Lewis; and for film, Misbehaviour.

Kelly Gough plays Ursula. Her theatre credits include Julius Caesar (RSC), House of Shades (Almeida Theatre), Harm (Bush Theatre), A Streetcar Named Desire, Don Carlos (UK tour) and Macbeth (Second Age). Her television credits include Marcella, Call the Midwife, Strikeback, Broadchurch, The Fall, Grace, and Raw; and for film, Kill Command and Tarrac.

Theo Fraser Steele plays Adrian. His theatre credits include A Single Man (Park Theatre), Don Quixote (RSC, Swan Theatre), This Island's Mine (King's Head Theatre), Jeeves & Wooster in Perfect Nonsense, Sense & Sensibility, Single Spies (Theatre by the Lake, Keswick), Doctor Faustus, The Alchemist (Swan Theatre, Barbican) and Woman in Mind (Salisbury Playhouse). His television credits include Toxic Town, The Crown, Grantchester, Victoria, Genie in the House, My Family, The Thick of It and Hex; and for film, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, The Golden Compass and Before You Go.

Charlie Beaven plays Jack. His theatre credits include Bad Jews (Arts Theatre) and Stranger Things (Secret Cinema). His television credits include Testament, The Crown and Extraordinary; and for film, Steve.

