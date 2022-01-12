Full Cast Announced For The Revival Of Paul Bradshaw's TELL ME STRAIGHT At Chiswick Playhouse

Following the success of its run at King's Head Theatre as part of their Queer Season in 2021, the full cast is announced for the return of Paul Bradshaw's Offie nominated play tell me straight in a new run at Chiswick Playhouse, reuniting original cast members Paul Bradshaw, George Greenland and Stephanie Levi-John. Imogen Frances' production opens on 16 February, with previews from 15 February, and runs until 26 February 2022.

Paul Bradshaw says "I'm beyond excited to be bringing tell me straight to the brilliant Chiswick Playhouse after our sold-out run at the King's Head last summer. This play was born during the first lockdown in June 2020 and it's come a long way since the first reading on Zoom! It's a piece that's incredibly close to my heart as it's based on my real-life experiences, and it's been such a fantastic ride so far. The whole company are out of this world, everyone involved is either queer or from a working-class background and that's something I'm super passionate about as it's important to have a company made up of the people reflected in the work. Representation matters!"

Tickets are on sale now: https://chiswickplayhouse.nliven.co/tickets/series/tellmestraight

Best friend, Dani has heard it all before - Him, has had a long line of sexual conquests but they've all got one thing in common, they're straight. She thinks he needs to fix up and find 'a gay man, who actually likes gay men'.

But it seems straight men are like buses...

Paul Bradshaw (he/him) plays Him. As a playwright, his credits include The Barn (OFFIE nominated), Two Cities, Feel More, and West 11. As an actor, his theatre credits include TEAM! (Doye Mosse Productions), A Christmas Carol (Lyceum Theatre), Candide, State Fair (Cadogan Hall), Retinas (Southwark Playhouse), The Clockmaker's Daughter (St James Theatre), Miracle on 34th Street (Pitlochry Festival Theatre). His television credits include Breaking the Band.

George Greenland (he/him) plays Matt, Lee, Ryan, and Others. His theatre credits include Two Cities (Criterion Theatre) and for television; Call the Midwife and Muse.

Stephanie Levi-John (she/her) plays the voice of Dani. Her theatre credits include Medea (Bristol Old Vic), A Winter's Tale (National Theatre), and My Mother Medea (Unicorn Theatre). Her television credits include The Spanish Princess, Silent Witness and Striking Out.

Imogen Frances (she/they) directs. They are an Associate member of ensemble The Quarter Too who have toured the UK with abridged versions of Shakespeare, and an Associate Director of Chaskis Theatre. Directing credits include: Eight (White Bear Theatre) as an associate director: Two Cities (The Criterion), Macbeth (Churchill Theatre - Bromley), Wojtek: The Happy Warrior (Edinburgh Fringe Fest)