Full Cast Announced For REFRESH at the Underbelly Festival

Full casting has been announced for the 'Musical Theatre Reimagined Cabaret' aptly titled 'REFRESH' that's playing at Underbelly Festival in August.

Performing in the brand new version of the show will be Abbi Hodgson, Adam Gillian, Baker Mukasa, Ben Farrall, Charlotte Miranda-Smith, Kayla Carter, Linnea Didrick, Sam Carlyle and William Lloyd.

"A Musical Theatre experience like no other, REFRESH was designed to get new audiences invested in the world of Musical Theatre. It's the innovative underdog of the West End Cabaret scene, having spent the last 18 months performing in venues all over London.

"10 incredible, professional singers take to the stage to perform pop-concert version of cult classics. Lloyd Webber meets Bey-Chella, Lin-Manuel meets Little Mix and Streisand meets Sam Smith. With a set list spanning the entire Musical Theatre time line, there really is something for everyone. "

Refresh was created by Ryan Carter, with Vocal Arrangements and Musical Direction from Jo Noel-Hartley and is produced by RyCa Creative.

ABBI HODGSON's recent credits include : Remember, Remember at The Other Palace.

ADAM GILLIAN's recent credits include : Hadestown at the National Theatre and Counsel for the BBC.

BAKER MUSAKA's recent credits include : Tina The Musical at the Aldwych Theatre, Alice in Wonderland at the Storyhouse Theatre and The Beggar's Opera at the Storyhouse Theatre.

BEN FARRALL's recent credits include Emerald Storm (UK Tour) and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the New Theatre.

CHARLOTTE MIRANDA-SMITH's recent credits include A Midsummer Nights Dream (UK Tour), The Beggers Opera at Storyhouse Theatre. As You Like It at Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre and The Lion The Witch and The Wardrobe at Royal Lyceum Edinburgh.

Kayla Carter's recent credits include The Limit at The Vaults, and The Frooticals at the Borlase Theatre.

LINNEA DIDRICK's recent credits include Dr Faustus (UK Tour).

SAM CARLYLE's recent credits include The Full Monty at The Old Joint Stock Theatre, and Mr Lollipops Lonely Christmas at Jam Theatre Studios.

WILLIAM LLOYD's recent credits include Sister Act The Musical at The Pleasance Theatre.

Ryan Carter is a creative producer and performer. Whilst performing in Motown The Musical at The Shaftesbury Theatre, he continued to develop platforms that allow the underdogs of Musical Theatre to thrive and be seen. Notable works include acclaimed YouTube series 'The Audition Sessions' and the subsequent 'Audition Sessions : LIVE'.

JO NOEL-HARTLEY is part of team 'REFRESH' as a Vocal Arranger and Musical Supervisor. Having worked professionally in the Music and Entertainment industry, her background with artists like Sting, M People, Damage, Shania Twain, Lionel Ritchie and The Spice Girls combined with her classical musical training from the Elder Conservatorium of Music make her the perfect creative to combine pop-culture and classic musical theatre.

REFRESH

Underbelly Festival Southbank

Belvedere Road Coach Park

London, SE1 8XX

August 13th - 15th at 7:45pm

Ticket Enquiries : 0333 344 4167

http://www.underbellyfestival.com/whats-on/refresh





