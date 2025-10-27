Full Cast And Creative Team Set for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Panto at New Wolsey Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This year marks the 25th anniversary of New Wolsey Theatre's award-winning and iconic Rock'n'Roll pantomimes with Beauty and the Beast playing from 21 November 2025 until 17 January 2026 (with live-streamed performances from 20–29 December). The Ipswich venue will be looking back at its rich panto history during the season and celebrating a quarter-century of spreading joy across Suffolk and beyond.

Suitable for all ages, Beauty and the Beast will be packed full of magical adventure, hilarious panto gags and incredible rock and pop hits all played live by an exceptionally talented cast.

The Beauty and the Beast cast of actor-musicians stars several popular veterans of previous New Wolsey Theatre pantos, with Max Gallagher (Sleeping Beauty) as Dame Mrs Ringer, Signe Larsson (Sleeping Beauty) as Snarlina, Myles Miller (Dick Whittington) as Jacques Le Plop, Eloise Richardson (Dick Whittington) as Pigeon, and Neil Urquhart (Jack and the Beanstalk) as the Beast, alongside seasoned performers Leo Elso, Nis Raza Hamilton, Ceri-Ann Townsend and Christian Tyler-Wood.

Beauty and the Beast is brought to the stage by award-winning writer Vikki Stone, working alongside Myles Brown (Choreographer), Callum Macdonald (Lighting Designer), Christianna Mason (Associate Set & Costume Designer), Paul Schofield (Musical Director), Jake Smith (Director), Libby Todd (Set & Costume Designer) and Matthew Tuckey (Sound Designer).

The pantomime Pay It Forward campaign returns for Beauty and the Beast after a successful launch last year, raising over £4,000 from public donations. The campaign helps to provide tickets to those who may not otherwise be able to experience the magic of panto, distributed via organisations such as Ipswich Job Centre and Lighthouse Women’s Aid. Audience members wishing to donate to this year’s appeal can do so when booking tickets.

As in previous years, Audio Described, Captioned, British Sign Language interpreted and Relaxed/Dementia-friendly performances will be available, as well as bookable pre-show Touch Tours. There will also be Late Night Specials on Friday evenings at 9pm, aimed at audiences of 16+. These shows may contain strong language, actors tripping one another up, and occasional corpsing.