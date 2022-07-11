Free Performances Will Come to Southeast England From July to September With DOORSTEP DUETS

New Adventures has announced the return of "Doorstep Duets" with two brand new short pieces for 2022: "Ding Dong" by New Adventures Dance Artist Sophia Hurdley and "High Tide" by New Adventures Dance Artist Daisy May Kemp.

"Doorstep Duets" was originally created in 2021 by New Adventures and Farnham Maltings as a response to social isolation. Offering free opportunities where people can enjoy world-class performance in their local neighbourhood, on their street, in local parks, and through community-based organisations. The aim of the project is to bring joy, escapism, and connection, and make dance more accessible to everyone.

For 2022, New Adventures and house are working with a number of venues and arts organisations across the Southeast of England, to bring the pieces to their local community, including: Farnham Maltings; Surrey County Council; Dance Woking; The Old Market, Brighton and Hove; Sussex Dance Network; Margate Pride; Gulbenkian, Canterbury; The Alex, Faversham; Mercury Theatre, Colchester; Dance Network Association; Watford Borough Council; Dacorum Community Dance; BEEE Creative and Greenwich and Docklands International Festival (GDIF).

The first free public performances of "Ding Dong" and "High Tide" are on Saturday 23 July 2022 at Farnham Maltings and the tour will end at the Greenwich and Docklands International Festival with performances on 10 and 11 September 2022. See listings below. For more information and for news about further performances please go to https://new-adventures.net/take-part/communities#doorstep-duets.

Escape from the everyday and immerse yourself in the stories, which in true New Adventures style, are lively, characterful, and full of happiness.

"Ding Dong" by Sophia Hurdley, is a story of an unlikely friendship that develops between two socially awkward individuals during the unprecedented times of a pandemic. A set of parcel deliveries breaks down social barriers and preconceptions, we are left with bunting, tea, and friendship.

"High Tide" by Daisy May Kemp invites you to come to the water's edge to follow five people's journeys as they navigate life's choppy waters. If someone is all at sea we help them back on board, adjust the sails and continue together. No person is an island.

Sophia Hurdley joined New Adventures in 2002, making her debut with the company in Matthew Bourne's "Nutcracker!", whilst most recently she starred in "The Red Shoes" in 2019/20. She is a workshop leader for the company and works on the company's outreach programmes and talent development schemes. Sophia's choreography credits include: "Happy Prince Musical" directed and written by Hal Cazalet and Michael Barry for Wilde Productions; The Place; various works for Performers College and NYB Junior Company. Sophia is currently studying for an MA in Choreography at Central School of Ballet.

Daisy May Kemp joined New Adventures in 2005, making her debut with the company in Matthew Bourne's iconic "Swan Lake", whilst most recently she starred in "Romeo and Juliet" in 2019. She has also taken on the roles of Dance Captain, Assistant to Tour Director, Resident Artist and Resident Practitioner. She has worked on New Adventures outreach programmes including: 'Dancers in Residence' at the William Patten Primary School, London, and the "My Shout project" with the Farnham over 55s group. Her choreography credits include Assistant Choreographer for La Traviata at Glyndebourne and for A Midsummer Night's Dream at ENO. Daisy is currently studying for an MA in Choreography at Central School of Ballet.

The creation of these two pieces has been overseen by New Adventures Associate Artistic Director, Etta Murfitt MBE and New Adventures Take Part Creative Director, Kerry Biggin.

"The joy of this project is not only in the impact of the performances but also in the development and growth it provides for our artists. The project gives a platform for choreographers within New Adventures to develop and the dancers are a mix of seasoned New Adventures performers, mid-career and those taking their first steps into the professional world. This approach to peer mentoring and continued professional and talent development is at the core of what we do, and I can't wait to see how these artists grow and thrive through the tour." Kerry Biggin, Take Part Creative Director.

We have an ambition to reach even more people with Doorstep Duets this year and I can't wait to see how the audiences connect to the work." Etta Murfitt, Associate Artistic Director.

The New Adventures company dancers who will perform both pieces are:

Sam Archer created the title role of "Edward Scissorhands" in 2005 and more recently the iconic role of Svengali-like Impresario "Boris Lermontov" in "The Red Shoes" in 2019. He has also starred in "Cinderella", "The Car Man" and "Play Without Words".

Isaac Bowry was a member of young ensemble in "Lord of the Flies" in 2014. He joined New Adventures for the 2018/19 UK tour of Matthew Bourne's iconic "Swan Lake". He performed in "Doorstep Duets" in 2021 and most recently the 2021/22 UK tour of "Nutcracker!" and "The Car Man" at the Royal Albert Hall.

Madelaine Brennan joined New Adventures in 2003 and appeared in "Play Without Words". She has starred in numerous productions including the original cast of "Edward Scissorhands" in 2005, "Swan Lake", "Cinderella", "Nutcracker!" and most recently the original cast of "Romeo and Juliet" in 2019.

Cameron Flynn was a member of the young ensemble in "Lord of the Flies" in 2014. He joined New Adventures in 2019 as part of the original cast of "Romeo and Juliet". He has also starred in the 2019/20 UK tour of "The Red Shoes" and most recently the 2021/22 UK tour of "Nutcracker!" and "The Car Man" at the Royal Albert Hall.

Savannah French was a member of the "Romeo and Juliet" young cast at the Birmingham Hippodrome in 2019. She is making her professional debut and New Adventures debut in "Doorstep Duets" having completed her training at Oundle School of Ballet.

Ashton Hall was a member of the of young ensemble in "Lord of the Flies" in 2014, and "Romeo and Juliet" young cast at Norwich Theatre Royal in 2019. He is making his professional debut and New Adventures debut in "Doorstep Duets" having completed his training at Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance.

Luke Murphy joined New Adventures in 2006, and most recently starred in "Lord of the Flies" in 2014. He has also performed in "Edward Scissorhands", "The Car Man", "Swan Lake", "Nutcracker!" and "Sleeping Beauty".

New Adventures partners are Farnham Maltings and house. This programme is supported by Arts Council England.