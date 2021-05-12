Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Former English National Ballet Dancer Faces Jail Sentence For Sexually Abusing Young Students

Yat-Sen Chang allegedly abused girls and women at the English National Ballet and Young Dancers Academy in London.

May. 12, 2021  
Former English National Ballet Dancer Faces Jail Sentence For Sexually Abusing Young Students

Former English National Ballet principal dancer Yat-Sen Chang is facing a jail sentence after being found guilty of sexually abusing young dance students, Classic FM reports.

Yat-Sen Chang allegedly abused girls and women at the English National Ballet and Young Dancers Academy in London, between December 2009 and March 2016. Chang was convicted of 13 counts of sexual assault and one count of assault by penetration.

"For his part, he trusted that his fame and his position would protect him from complaint, or from consequences of his actions," prosecutor Joel Smith said.

Chang previously denied the claims and said he had "no idea" why they had been made.

Det Con Helen Larson described Chang as "a dangerous and predatory individual," saying, "He abused his position of trust and power to prey on them when they were most vulnerable."

Chang is being held in custody awaiting sentencing at Isleworth Crown Court on 18 June.

Read more on Classic FM.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories
Clean Break Reveals Full Details Of Its Heritage Exhibition: I Am A Theatre: 40 Years Of C Photo

Clean Break Reveals Full Details Of Its Heritage Exhibition: 'I Am A Theatre: 40 Years Of Clean Break Theatre Company'

The Bowdon Rooms Given The Green Light To Open Its Doors Next Week Photo

The Bowdon Rooms Given The Green Light To Open Its Doors Next Week

Iris Theatre Announce Programming For EYES ON Photo

Iris Theatre Announce Programming For EYES ON

Reading Rep Theatre Announces Reading Rep: Reborn Season in New Theatre Photo

Reading Rep Theatre Announces Reading Rep: Reborn Season in New Theatre


More Hot Stories For You

  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • 19th Cyprus Film Days International Festival Announced
  • Introducing BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!