Former English National Ballet Dancer Faces Jail Sentence For Sexually Abusing Young Students

Former English National Ballet principal dancer Yat-Sen Chang is facing a jail sentence after being found guilty of sexually abusing young dance students, Classic FM reports.

Yat-Sen Chang allegedly abused girls and women at the English National Ballet and Young Dancers Academy in London, between December 2009 and March 2016. Chang was convicted of 13 counts of sexual assault and one count of assault by penetration.

"For his part, he trusted that his fame and his position would protect him from complaint, or from consequences of his actions," prosecutor Joel Smith said.

Chang previously denied the claims and said he had "no idea" why they had been made.

Det Con Helen Larson described Chang as "a dangerous and predatory individual," saying, "He abused his position of trust and power to prey on them when they were most vulnerable."

Chang is being held in custody awaiting sentencing at Isleworth Crown Court on 18 June.

