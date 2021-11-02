Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Flats And Sharps Head To Swindon Arts Centre This Weekend

Flats and Sharps have been performing their unique take on bluegrass music for over eight years. 

Nov. 2, 2021  

Flats and Sharps are a four-piece bluegrass outfit from Penzance, Cornwall. Delivering energetic, enthusiastic and spirited Bluegrass to audiences all around the world, Flats and Sharps have been performing their unique take on this music for over eight years.

Their shows include a wide variety of influences, from a fresh and modern outlook on foot-stomping Bluegrass material through to their powerful and well-crafted original songs, with beautiful moments everywhere in between. Their music perfectly blends strong harmonies and stonking solos, their incredible stage presence and energy create an evening that'll have you dancing, laughing and singing along in no time.

Over their time together, the band have made their presence known all around the world, including multiple tours in Australia, Europe and around the UK. Join Flats and Sharps at Swindon Arts Centre this weekend for an evening of Adrenalin-fuelled fun, filled with groove bringing banging bluegrass goodness that's guaranteed to get your feet tapping and bellies laughing.

Flats and Sharps will be at Swindon Arts Centre on Sat 6 November 2021. Book tickets today at swindontheatres.co.uk or by calling the Ticket Office on 0343 310 0040.


