Fiery Angel's 25th Anniversary Cabaret raises £30k for Second Stage Charity

On Thursday 6 November, theatre producers Fiery Angel celebrated their 25th anniversary. The cabaret at the Bloomsbury Ballroom also raised £30,000 for the new charity Second Stage.

The evening of music and comedy will featured Rob Brydon, Fascinating Aida’s Dillie Keane, Clive Rowe, Lizzie Bea and Basil Brush, with a special appearance by Emily Thomas, the Governor of HMP ISIS & Founder of Untold and actor Michael Balogun, who is also the first Patron/Ambassador of Second Stage. There were also special filmed messages from Kenneth Branagh and Stephen Fry.

Second Stage is an inspiring new charity that takes professional theatre training into prisons and helps people leaving the criminal justice system find real job opportunities in live entertainment. The idea for Second Stage came from independent theatre producer Edward Snape, who has over 30 years in commercial and not-for-profit theatre. He, in turn, employed Jo Hutchison as Executive Director, to do the initial research. Together they are the charity’s founding members. Trustees of Second Stage are Edward Snape, Colin Howes (Corporate Lawyer at Harbottle & Lewis, Charity Law Association member and Director of Comic Relief), Emily Thomas (Governor of HMP/YOI Isis) and Kash Bennett (Executive Director of Sonia Friedman Productions and former Managing Director and Producer of National Theatre Productions).



Headed by Edward Snape and Marilyn Eardley, Fiery Angel is an award-winning international production company based in London’s West End. Recent productions include Till the Stars Come Down (West End), War Horse (UK Tour), The Duchess (West End), King Lear (West End and The Shed, New York), Murder on the Orient Express (UK and Ireland Tour), Kathy and Stella Solve A Murder! (West End and UK Tour), And Then There Were None (UK, Ireland and China Tour), The Son (West End), The Night of the Iguana (West End), Fleabag (West End), Home, I’m Darling (West End and UK Tour), Long Day’s Journey into Night (West End, New York and Los Angeles), Mary Stuart (West End and UK Tour), Mel Brooks’s Young Frankenstein (West End), Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company (The Winter’s Tale, All On Her Own/Harlequinade, Red Velvet, The Painkiller, Romeo and Juliet, The Entertainer in the West End), The 39 Steps (9 years in the West End, 3 UK Tours, 3 years on Broadway and presented in over 40 territories worldwide including Olivier, Tony and Moliere Award wins). Fiery Angel has acted as a co-producer alongside The National Theatre on its West End productions of Nine Night, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and The Lehman Trilogy. Their current production of Death on the Nile is currently touring the UK and Ireland.

As part of Fiery Angel Entertainment, they have produced Rob Brydon (Lyceum Theatre, UK Tour), Jon Culshaw (UK Tour), Amy & Carlos: Reborn (UK Tour), Everybody Dance with Claire Richards (London Palladium, UK Tour), Legends: The Divas (UK Tour), Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol (Queen Elizabeth Hall), Tubular Bells (Royal Festival Hall), Circus 1903 (Royal Festival Hall, Eventim Apollo), Guys and Dolls (Royal Albert Hall), Barry Humphries’ Weimar Cabaret (Barbican Theatre), Our Finest Hour (UK Tour) and Garry Starr: Classic Penguins (Arts Theatre).

As part of The Children’s Theatre Partnership, productions include Pig Heart Boy (UK Tour), The Boy at the Back of the Class (UK Tour), Unexpected Twist (UK Tour), Animal Farm (UK Tour), Holes (UK Tour), The Jungle Book (UK Tour), Running Wild (UK Tour), The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas (UK Tour), Goodnight Mister Tom (West End and 3 UK Tours, Olivier Award-winner) and Swallows and Amazons (West End and UK Tour). The Boy at the Back of the Class will tour the UK again in 2026.

As part of Fierylight Productions, productions include Smartest Giant in Town (UK Tour and West End), Peppa Pig Live! (West End, UK Tour, US Tour and Australian Tour), Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom (UK Tour) and Octonauts & The Deep Sea Volcano Adventure (UK Tour and US Tour).