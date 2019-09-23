Fascinating Aida Announce London Season And 42 Date UK Tour

They're back at last! Dillie Keane, Adele Anderson and Liza Pulman return to the Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall for a four-week Christmas season followed by a huge UK tour in the spring of 2020.

For nearly four decades - from their first albumentitledSWEET FA (1984), through the late 90's showIT, WIT, DON'T GIVE A SHIT GIRLS to the 2012 smash-hit tourCHEAP FLIGHTS, Fascinating Aïda have captured the political and social fixations of our times.

Their brand new show will feature aselection of old favourites, songs you haven't heard before and some you wish you'd never heard in the first place. There may not be any Dogging, there may be an updated version of their BREXITsong and it's likely that Cheap Flightswill be truncated due to new immigration controls. But the songs are mostly topical and the glamour remains unstoppable. With three Olivier Award nominations and over 25 million YouTube and Facebook hits for Cheap Flightsand their incredibly rude Christmas song how can you possibly miss them?

Dillie Keanefounded Fascinating Aïdain 1983 (and was joined by key writing partner Adèle Andersonin 1984 and since then the group has played in hundreds of theatres in the UK and Ireland, with London seasons at The Donmar Warehouse, Lyric Hammersmith, Piccadilly, Vaudeville, Garrick, Apollo and Comedy theatres and the Theatre Royal, Haymarket. They have toured Australia three times, including a month at the Sydney Opera House, and also played New Zealand, San Francisco, New York, Berlin, Kenya, South Africa and Singapore. They have made numerous television appearances and radio recordings, released seven CDs, three DVDs, two videos, an autobiography and a songbook, and have also been nominated for several awards - Perrier (once), Olivier (3 nominations) and New York Drama desk (3 nominations). In 2013 they won Best Musical Act in the London Cabaret Awards. Despite being around since before the birth of the internet, Fascinating Aida has clocked up over 25 million views on YouTube and counting, and their videos have become viral phenomena multiple times.

A significant influence on the contemporary cabaret scene is Musical Director, composer and pianist Michael Roulstonwho will join Dillie, Liza and Adele on stage. Michael's recent projects and collaborations have seen him win numerous awards including a Herald Angel, Spirt of the Fringe (twice), A Stage Edinburgh Award and a London Cabaret Award. Michael has previously accompanied Dillie Keane's solo show Off-Broadway and on two UK Tours and he co-composed Fascinating Aida's hit song "Down With The Kids". He is thrilled to be joining them for their new show.

This show will be directed byPaul Foster whose recent credits include Curtains (UK Tour); The Deep Blue Sea (Chichester Festival Theatre); Kiss Me, Kate and Annie Get Your Gun (Sheffield Crucible); The Light Princess and Sweet Charity (Cadogan Hall); A Little Night Music and Laurel and Hardy (Watermill) and Tell Me on a Sunday (Watermill/UK Tour).

FEBRUARY

WED 5, 7.30PM, WATFORD, Colosseum, 01923 571 102, watfordcolosseum.co.uk

THU 6, 7.30PM, LEICESTER, De Montfort Hall, 0116 233 3111, www.demontforthall.co.uk

FRI 7, 8PM, MILTON KEYNES, The Stables, 01908 280800, stables.org

SAT 8, 7.30PM, BROMLEY, Churchill Theatre, 020 3285 6000, churchilltheatre.co.uk

SUN 9, 7.30PM, KINGSTON, Rose Theatre Kingston, 020 8174 0090, rosetheatrekingston.org

WED 12 & THU 13, 7.30PM, YEOVIL, Octagon Theatre, 01935 422884, www.octagon-theatre.co.uk

FRI 14, 7.45PM, MALVERN, Festival Theatre, 01684 892277, www.malvern-theatres.co.uk

SAT 15, 7.30PM, CARDIFF, St David's Hall, 029 2087 8444, www.stdavidshallcardiff.co.uk

SUN 16, 7.30PM, HIGH WYCOMBE, Wycombe Swan, 01494 512000, wycombeswan.co.uk

WED 19, 7.45PM, SHEFFIELD, Crucible Theatre, 0114 249 6000, www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

THU 20, 7.30PM, BRADFORD, St George's Hall, 01274 432000, bradford-theatres.co.uk

FRI 21, 7.30PM CARLISLE, The Sands Centre, 01228 633766, www.thesandscentre.co.uk

SAT 22, 7.30PM, BARROW-IN-FURNESS, The Forum, 01229 820000, www.theforumbarrow.co.uk

SUN 23, 7.30PM, NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, Theatre Royal, 08448 11 21 21*, www.theatreroyal.co.uk

WED 26, 7.30PM, NOTTINGHAM, Royal Concert Hall, 0115 989 5555, trch.co.uk

THU 27, 7.30PM, BUXTON, Opera House, 01298 72190, buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

FRI 28, 7.30PM, LIVERPOOL, Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, 0151 709 3789,liverpoolphil.com

SAT 29, 7.30PM, BIRMINGHAM, Town Hall, 0121 780 3333, www.thsh.co.uk

MARCH

TUE 3, 8PM, SOUTHEND ON SEA, Cliffs Pavilion,01702 351135, southendtheatres.org.uk

WED 4, 7.30PM, CAMBRIDGE, Corn Exchange, 01223 357851, www.cornex.co.uk

THU 5, 7.30PM, BURY ST EDMUNDS, The Apex, 01284 758000, www.theapex.co.uk

TUE 10, 8PM, DORKING, Dorking Halls,01306 881717, www.dorkinghalls.co.uk

WED 11, 7.30PM, BOURNEMOUTH, The Pavilion Theatre,0300 500 0595, www.bhlivetickets.co.uk

THU 12 & FRI 13,7.30PM EXETER, Northcott Theatre, 01392 726363, exeternorthcott.co.uk

SAT 14, 8PM, MONMOUTH, The Blake Theatre, 01600 719 401, www.theblaketheatre.org

SUN 15, 7.30PM CHELTENHAM, Town Hall, 0844 576 2210*, www.cheltenhamtownhall.org.uk

THU 19, 7.30PM GLASGOW, King's Theatre,0844 871 7648*,www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre

FRI 20, 7.30PM, LEEDS, Town Hall, 0113 376 0318, www.leedstownhall.co.uk

SAT 21, 7.30PM, HULL, City Hall,01482 300 306, www.hulltheatres.co.uk

SUN 22, 7.30PM, SALFORD QUAYS, The Lowry, 0343 208 6011, thelowry.com/comedy

WED 25, 7.30PM, CROYDON, Fairfield Halls, 0203 292 0002, www.fairfield.co.uk

THU 26, 7.30PM, GUILDFORD, G Live, 01483 369350, GLive.co.uk

FRI 27,7.30PM, BASINGSTOKE, The Anvil, 01256 844244, www.anvilarts.org.uk

SAT 28, 7.30PM, EASTBOURNE, Congress Theatre, 01323 412000, www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk

SUN 29, 7.30PM, SOUTHAMPTON, Mayflower Theatre,02380 711811, www.mayflower.org.uk

APRIL

THU 2, 7.30PM, BRIGHTON, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709, brightondome.org

FRI 3, 7.30PM, OXFORD, Playhouse, 01865 305305, www.oxfordplayhouse.com

SAT 4, 7.30PM, NORTHAMPTON, Royal & Derngate,01604 624811, www.royalandderngate.co.uk

SUN 5, 7.30PM, CHESTER, Storyhouse,0844 815 7202*, www.storyhouse.com





