Fane Announce Autumn Programme

Fane have announced an Autumn programme packed with star names from the world of literature, podcasts, television and stage.

The Autumn 2019 programme saw Fane launch The Testaments for Margaret Atwood at the National Theatre on September 10, a live event with Lily James, Sally Hawkins and Ann Dowd that by the end of September will have been screened in over 1,500 cinemas across five continents.

The programme includes tours and live shows from; national treasure Joanna Lumley, OBE, FRGS; Academy Award winning actor Julie Andrews, DBE; hit podcast The High Low, explorer and author Sir Ranulph Fiennes; broadcaster, actor and writer Sandi Toksvig, OBE; legendary chat show host Sir Michael Parkinson; SAS: Who Dares Wins star Ollie Ollerton; acclaimed series Authors on Stage at the National Theatre; award-winning author and journalist Elizabeth Day; Jane Garvey and Fi Glover with a new live show based on the smash-hit podcast Fortunately, best-selling author, journalist and screenwriter Jojo Moyes; revered author Sir Michael Morpurgo; acclaimed psychotherapist and author Philippa Perry; Patrick Melrose writer David Nicholls; critically lauded The Receipts Podcast; Tales of the City author Armistead Maupin, chef, best-selling author and broadcaster Nadiya Hussain; a European cultural exchange event with Ken Follett, Jojo Moyes, Lee Child and Kate Mosse; Olivier Award winning actor Maria Friedman; best-selling author of This Is Going To Hurt Adam Kay; the UK's most famous food critic Jay Rayner, and a tribute to legendary French composer Michael Legrand.



Fane will also launch the first-ever Words Weekend - a dynamic new festival series celebrating the power of words and stories. Words Weekend will curate an annual programme of festivals, in a series of unique settings across the UK. The first edition, hosted by iconic venue Sage Gateshead, features an exceptional international line-up that champions diversity, accessibility and the rich culture of the North East.



The company continues to curate the season for Crazy Coqs in Brasserie Zédel where they programme over 700 shows a year in the 80-seat space. The line-up for this Autumn includes the likes of Rob Brydon, Marlow and Moss (creators of hit musical Six) and La Voix.

Alex Fane, Managing Director, Fane said: "Our Autumn 2019 programme is brimming with some of the best talent across literature, television, film, stage and podcasts. Our programme reflects the diverse taste of our audiences and combines the biggest names with the brightest new talent. With over 80% of our shows taking place regionally it's with great pleasure that we also launch our very own take on a literary festival in the North East - Words Weekend."

Tickets and information on the Fane Autumn programme are available at www.faneproductions.com.





