Family Festival Deva Fest 2022 to Take Place in August

With just a month to go until Deva Fest 2022, excitement is building for what is set to be the unmissable event of the summer.

The three-day music, food and lifestyle extravaganza comes to Chester Lakes from 12-14 August and final preparations are underway to make the annual event the best one yet.

Cheshire's premier family festival includes a host of activities and attractions which are all included within its entrance price - including marvellous mermaids, pirates and parades, funfair rides, fancy dress competitions and a fantastic line-up of household names on the main music stage.

They include headliners Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Heather Small, singer-songwriter and pop-rap princess Betty Boo, and brilliant bands Scouting for Girls and Dodgy.

Mermaid Cove is a new attraction for 2022, featuring amazing aquatic acrobatics from mermaids and mermen in an incredible custom-made 10,000-litre, 10-metre-long tank - Europe's largest.

Along with mermaid aquatics there will be bubble discos, meet-and-greets, games and interactive fun on each day of the festival.

Meanwhile Saturday 13 August is Pirate Day and the swashbuckling fun includes parades, swaggering street performers and piratical fancy dress with pieces of eight prizes for festivalgoers in the best piratical outfit.

Chester's brilliant Midsummer Watch Parade team will oversee the walking of planks and other pirate shenanigans, along with a craft workshop, 6ft long live pirate art, photo board and a walkabout.

And there will also be a battle royale between Pirates and Mermaids.

The Deva Fest fairground will be open across the whole three days boasting free rides including a Ferris wheel, dodgems, waltzers and a Go Gator mini coaster for the smallest festivalgoers.

Live music remains at the heart of Deva Fest, and the weekend officially opens on Friday 12 August with Old School Dance Anthems day.

Adults can relive their youth to the sound of Symphonic Ibiza and Sonique, and mums and dads can also introduce youngsters to their Ibiza youth with a special I'm a Little Raver family rave.

Meanwhile there is an all-female line-up on Saturday 13 August featuring not only Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Heather Small and Betty Boo but also Shola Ama, Monika Evans, Jade Moss and Chester duo Belle Voci.

Then 14 August is Festival Sunday where Chester band Mississippi Riot will kick off more than six hours of fantastic live music which includes must-see sets from Dodgy and Scouting for Girls.

While headline acts will play on the main stage located inside a big top, a second, open-air, stage will host a mixture of up-and-coming bands, DJs and local talent.

Deva Fest 2022 also features the Deva Laughs comedy tent with live acts from 6-10pm daily, the brand-new Gin and Prosecco Festival, a bespoke selection of high-quality food and drink options including bars run by Chester's own Liquor & Co.

To reach even higher for the skies than the top of the fairground's big wheel, you won't want to miss Wrexham's brilliant Xplore Science Discovery Centre which will be on hand across the whole weekend. Lift off on a galactic trip across the universe in the planetarium, stopping at the Sun, Moon and fascinating planets along the way.

Along with the special Star Dome there will be science discovery shows, demonstrations and out-of-this world experiments to take part in.

Laughter Tots will be at the festival over all three days providing messy, craft and sensory play activities for babies and little ones.

And Stagecoach Chester will be nurturing the talent of the future by offering free drama, dance and song workshops for four to 18-year-olds.

Deva Fest's family-friendly commitment also includes offering some of the best festival conveniences around as well as an NCT Chester breastfeeding and changing tent.

All the family-focused events and attractions are part of the Deva Fest Difference which also includes free parking and a daily £1 shuttle bus to and from the Chester Lakes site from as far afield as Wrexham, Chester and Ellesmere Port.

Festivalgoers also have a huge range of camping options within the Chester Lakes complex, with pitches for tents, camper vans, caravans and RVs all just a stone's throw from the Deva Fest action.

Deva Fest Managing Partner Phil Marston said: "I'm really proud of the fantastic line-up of live acts and wide-ranging events and activities that we've brought together for this year's Deva Fest.

"Mermaid Cove is already generating lots of excitement, while Pirate Day is going to be a lot of fun. And it really is a family-friendly festival with great fairground rides and brilliant activities to keep young festivalgoers busy over the whole weekend.

"Added to which there is a must-see music line-up, high-quality, hand-picked food and drink on site, and a wide range of camping options.

"With just a month to go now until Deva Fest 2022 opens its doors, I can't wait to welcome back festivalgoers to Chester Lakes for what I know is going to be a highlight of the summer."

Officially launched in 2019, Cheshire's Family Friendly Music, Food and Lifestyle Extravaganza proved hugely popular.

Deva Fest will take place across the weekend of Friday 12 August, Saturday 13 August, and Sunday 14 August 2022, at Chester Lakes in Dodleston, three miles from Chester city centre.

For more information about Deva Fest and to book visit www.devafest.co.uk