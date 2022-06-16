Fairfield Halls And Savvy Theatre Launch Summer Stage Academy

Fairfield Halls General Manager Jonathan Higgins, and the whole team at BH Live, have announced the launch of a brand-new Summer Stage Academy coming to the venue this summer, in partnership with Resident Company SAVVY Theatre. The Summer Stage Academy will offer an accessible, inclusive, creative and fun summer holiday programme for children in Croydon.

For three weeks in August, kids aged 8-12 years will be able to learn to sing, dance and act, during a full week of daily sessions from 9am - 5pm daily, with early drop off and late pick up options available.

Sessions will be held in the John Whitgift Community Cube Studio, and the full week will cost £150, with a supplement of £10 per day for early drop off and late pick-up. A healthy lunch is included as part of the fee, which will be served in the John Whitgift Community Cube Café.

SAVVY Theatre Company Artistic Director Sheree Vickers said, "We are so excited to expand our offering to more kids in the local community this summer - we offer a safe space for children to express their creativity and most importantly to have fun, whilst being supported by our experience teachers."

More information and booking links available here.