FROM GREENWICH WITH LOVE, New Outdoor Performance Will Be Presented This Summer by Greenwich Dance

In a year that has seen loved ones separated, unable to hug, and devoid of human touch, From Greenwich with Love is a timely exploration of love and compassion that will see a series of love duets presented in a promenade performance at festivals throughout the borough.

To help inspire the work, Greenwich Dance is looking for real life stories of love from within the borough. From people who have fallen in love, to lifelong friendships that have been forged and new connections that have been made, Greenwich Dance encourages people to share their stories with them via Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, email, phone, or by letter.

Chief Executive Officer of Greenwich Dance and local resident, Melanie Precious said: "We've spent the last 18 months unable to physically see our loved ones. Now we're finally able to hug and connect once again, I wanted to present a work that not only celebrates some of the incredible stories of love from across our borough, but that also honours those who may still be unable to see those they hold dearest.

"Greenwich Dance exists to serve its vibrant, loving community of residents, artists and creatives and I couldn't think of a better way for us to give back to all of those who have stood by our side over this period than with this wonderful performance, choreographed by the extremely talented Mathieu."

For these performances, Mathieu will work with an outstanding cast of professional dancers who will use his intimate, intricate choreographic style to bring the stories collected to life.

Having graduated from the Paris Conservatoire in 2006, Mathieu Geffré danced across Europe as a member of companies including Dansgroep Amsterdam, Noord Nederlandse Dans and National Dance Company Wales. As a choreographer he has presented works on numerous Europeans stages and was rewarded the 3rdPrize Choreography at the Copenhagen International Choreography Competition in 2016. In 2019 he launched his new company, Rendez-Vous Dance.

Further details and performances dates for From Greenwich With Love will be announced shortly.

If you have a love story to tell, please get in touch! @GreenwichDance on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook or info@greenwichdance.org.uk