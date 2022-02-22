FRANKENSTEIN Will Be Streamed From Blackeyed Theatre While On Tour

Blackeyed Theatre have today announced their acclaimed production of Frankenstein, which is currently touring nationally, will be streamed on Digital Theatre's website from Wednesday 2 to Saturday 5 March to coincide with their performances at Greenwich Theatre.

Frankenstein, adapted by Nick Lane from John Ginman's original 2016 adaptation, will be one of the very first productions streamed on Digital Theatre's EVOD (Event Video On Demand) platform. It will be available on a pay-per-view basis and streamed as live at specific times; Wednesday 2 - Saturday 5 March at 7.30pm, plus a US stream on Saturday 5 March at 7.30pm EST. The EVOD package gives audiences exclusive wrap-around content, including virtual backstage access and interviews, before and in the interval of each performance, providing a unique, interactive and shared online theatre experience. The production will then be available on demand via Digital Theatre's TVOD platform for three weeks from 8 March.

Artistic Director of Blackeyed Theatre, Adrian McDougall said:

"We're incredibly proud to be partnering with Digital Theatre on what is an exciting step in the evolving relationship between online and in-person theatre. The EVOD model will, I believe, offer online audiences a more immediate, shared and inclusive experience while being more sustainable for producers and theatres. While the online space can never fully replace going to the theatre, it has an increasingly important role to play in ensuring the theatre industry thrives post-pandemic"

The role of Victor Frankenstein will be played by Robert Bradley (Hedda Gabler, National Theatre, Joe Strummer Takes A Walk, Cervantes Theatre, Encounters With The Past, Hampton Court Palace). Max Gallagher (Brief Encounter, Watermill Newbury, War Horse, National Theatre, Richard III, Northern Broadsides) returns to reprise the role of Henry Clerval, while the role of Robert Walton is played by Benedict Hastings (Wolf Hall, RSC, Three Guys Naked From the Waist Down, Finborough, We're Going On A Bear Hunt, Kenny Wax). Billy Irving (War Horse Tenth Anniversary Tour, National Theatre) is Chief Puppeteer and the voice of The Creature, while recent Rose Bruford graduate Alice E Mayer makes her professional stage debut as Elizabeth Lavenza.

Frankenstein is adapted by Nick Lane, who was Associate Director and Literary Manager at Hull Truck from 2006 to 2014, with original music composed by Ron McAllister. The production is directed by Eliot Giuralarocca and musically directed by Ellie Verkerk, while the puppetry is created and directed by Yvonne Stone. Completing the artistic team are Victoria Spearing (set design), Anne Thomson (costume design) and Alan Valentine (lighting design). The original 2016 production of Frankenstein was scripted by John Ginman with lighting designed by Charlotte McClelland.

In Geneva of 1816, Victor Frankenstein obsesses in the pursuit of nature's secret, the elixir of life itself. But nothing can prepare him for what he creates, and so begins a gripping life or death adventure taking him to the ends of the earth and beyond.

As well as featuring live music and ensemble storytelling, Blackeyed Theatre's highly theatrical telling of Shelley's gothic masterpiece is unique for its use of Bunraku-style puppetry to portray The Creature. Designed and built by Yvonne Stone (Warhorse, His Dark Materials), the 6'4" puppet, operated by up to three actors at any one time, adds an exciting new dimension to the retelling of the classic story.

Director Eliot Giuralarocca said:

"For me, the beauty and excitement of theatre is that it is live, unfolding in front of an audience as they watch, and the decision to make the creature a life-sized puppet - beautifully and painstakingly made by Yvonne Stone - seemed to fit perfectly with this approach. Frankenstein is obsessed with re-animating dead matter by finding the spark of creation, the 'elixir of life'. We bring our creature to life theatrically, animating, manipulating and breathing life into the puppet right in front of the audience and in doing so I hope we present a lovely theatrical metaphor for the act of creation in the story itself and give audiences the chance for audiences to share in that creation."

Frankenstein is produced by Blackeyed Theatre in association with South Hill Park Arts Centre and supported by Arts Council England.

The production is currently touring across England until 29 March 2022.

Press night in Greenwich is on 1 March 2022.