FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS THE MUSICAL at the Hall for Cornwall is On Sale Today

Performances will run from Wednesday 13 October to Saturday 30 October 2021.

May. 11, 2021  

Tickets for the world premiere of FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL at the Hall for Cornwall go on sale to the public today, Tuesday 11 May, with priority sales to Hall for Cornwall members having already broken box office records when it opened sales last week.

Performances will run from Wednesday 13 October to Saturday 30 October 2021 and this will be the first major production to take to the stage following the ongoing multi-million pound transformation of Hall for Cornwall in the centre of Truro. Tickets are available from £15.00 via www.hallforcornwall.co.uk or the box office: 01872 262466.

Julien Boast, CEO and Creative Director at Hall for Cornwall said: "We've had a fantastic response so far and it shows the affection people have for the Fisherman's Friends story and how much people have missed live theatre. We can't wait to raise the curtain on our fantastic new auditorium, Cornwall Playhouse."

When a group of Cornish fishermen came together to sing the traditional working songs they'd sung for generations, they hoped to raise a few quid for charity. Nobody, least of all the fishermen, expected the story to end on the Pyramid stage of Glastonbury. Packed with sea shanties, FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS is a feelgood voyage about friendship, community and music.

Featuring hit shanties made famous by the band including Keep Haulin', Nelson's Blood, No Hopers Jokers & Rogues, Sweet Maid Of Madeira and many more.

FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL is directed by James Grieve (former Joint Artistic Director of Paines Plough and former Associate Director of the Bush Theatre) and written by Brad Birch (Tremor, Black Mountain, The Brink, Gardening for the Unfulfilled and Alienated, The Endless Ocean, Tender Bolus). It is designed by Lucy Osborne with musical supervision from David White.

The hit 2019 FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS movie delighted fans across the world. The sequel to the film began shooting this year.

FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL is produced by Royo, in association with Hall for Cornwall's new in-house producing company, Cornwall Playhouse Productions.

Website: www.fishermanonstage.com


