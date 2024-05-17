FANTASTICALLY GREAT WOMEN WHO CHANGED THE WORLD Comes to the Other Palace This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World is heading to The Other Palace for the summer. This critically acclaimed girl power musical packs a popstar punch, with a catchy soundtrack, awe-inspiring characters and TikTok-favourite choreography.

Remarkable – and often forgotten – women are lifted from the pages of Kate Pankhurst’s beloved book, published by Bloomsbury, and brought vividly to life on stage. This inspiring musical celebrates historic women and their achievements to a soundtrack of uplifting pop songs – with real-life heroines and pioneers spotlighted including Civil Rights activist Rosa Parks, Nobel Prize-winning scientist Marie Curie, Suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst, author Jane Austen, trailblazing pilot Amelia Earhart, innovative artist Frida Kahlo, and many more!

When young heroine Jade finds the Gallery of Greatness on a day trip, she is introduced to each of these iconic women, discovering their stories and how they changed the course of history as we know it.

Audiences who can’t wait for the Fantastically Great Women to arrive in London can stream the toe-tapping, sing-along worthy soundtrack by #1 hit single writer Miranda Cooper (Kylie Minogue, Girls Aloud) and Jennifer Decilveo (Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato) online.

The creative team behind this exhilarating stage show consists of Olivier Award-winning dramatist Chris Bush (Standing at the Sky’s Edge, National Theatre); with music by UK No.1 hit songwriter Miranda Cooper, whose songs for Girls Aloud include Sound of the Underground and The Promise, and Round Round for Sugababes, and Jennifer Decilveo, and live arrangements by Jen Green (Beverley Knight; Pixie Lott). The director is Amy Hodge (Mr Gum and The Dancing Bear – The Musical!, National Theatre), designer Joanna Scotcher (Emilia, Shakespeare’s Globe/Vaudeville Theatre), choreographer Dannielle ‘Rhimes’ Lecointe (Dick Whittington, National Theatre), musical director and supervisor Audra Cramer (Cinderella, Hope Mill Theatre; SIX, West End), lighting designer Zoe Spurr (Emilia, Shakespeare’s Globe/Vaudeville Theatre), sound designer Carolyn Downing (Summer & Smoke, Almeida/Duke of York’s Theatre) and co-sound designer Rob Bettle (Frozen: The Musical, Theatre Royal Drury Lane; Billy Elliot, UK tour; One Man, Two Guvnors, Theatre Royal Haymarket).

Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World has delighted and inspired audiences across the UK since 2021, including three nationwide tours, a summer at Theatre Royal Stratford East and a successful run at Edinburgh Fringe 2022.

The cast will be announced.

