Extra UK Tour Dates Added For Esther Manito in 2024

Due to the huge success of Esther Manito’s first UK tour in 2023, the award-winning British-Lebanese comedian is heading back out around the UK. 2024 will see her bringing Hell Hath No Fury to Milton Keynes, Canterbury, Southampton, Chelmsford and returning to Bristol.

Esther Manito is furious. Furious at the state of the world. At being considered dead at 40. At online comments. And, in her brand new stand-up show, she’s furiously funny.

Anger is not a good quality in a woman (scorned or otherwise). Or so Esther has always been told. When a woman is angry, she’s labelled ‘hysterical’ or ‘hormonal’. When a man’s enraged, he’s praised for being ‘passionate’ and ‘opinionated’. In Hell Hath No Fury, Esther is at her most passionate and opinionated. She’s tried to keep a lid on it, but a coat rack has tipped her over the edge. It has far too many coats on it and it’s definitely not a metaphor for anything else.

An Arab Essex girl who will challenge every single preconception of what that means, Esther Manito deftly skewers gender politics, expectations of modern parents and the obscene pressures put on modern women.

Esther Manito has appeared on Live At The Apollo (BBC), The Stand Up Sketch Show (ITV) and Hypothetical (Dave). She has been heard on The News Quiz (BBC Radio 4), Mark Watson Talks a Bit About Life (BBC Radio 4), Russel Kane’s Evil Genius (BBC Sounds), Breaking the News (BBC Radio Scotland) and co-hosting Newsjack Unplugged (BBC Radio 4 Extra).

Esther’s debut show Crusade received huge critical acclaim and is available to watch on NextUp Comedy and ITVX. Her second show #NotAllMen won best show at Leicester Comedy Festival 2021. Esther has also supported Alan Davies, Shappi Khorsandi, Sindhu Vee, Jason Mansford, Jo Brand and Al Murray.

Tour Dates

Thursday 18th April 2024 - Milton Keynes, The Stables https://stables.org

Friday 26th April 2024 - Canterbury, The Marlowe Studio - On sale 8th Jan

Wednesday 1st May 2024 - Southampton, The Attic - https://theatticsouthampton.co.uk

Thursday 2nd May 2024 - Chelmsford, Chelmsford Theatre studio - https://chelmsfordtheatre.co.uk

Thursday 9th May 2024 - Bristol, The Alma Tavern Theatre - https://chucklebusters.com