Exeter Northcott Theatre Gifts First 100 Panto Tickets of 2023 Pay It Forward Campaign

So far this year, 1664 people have donated £8,432 towards the campaign.

Sep. 19, 2023

Exeter Northcott Theatre has launched its 2023 Pay It Forward campaign by gifting 100 tickets for its upcoming Christmas family pantomime Dick Whittington to young people, parents, and carers in Devon, in partnership with Exeter-based bereavement support charity Balloons.

Clare Hammond, Volunteer Coordinator and Activity Days Manager at Balloons, said, ‘The Pay It Forward scheme means that we are able to give children the chance to have some fun and laughter at Christmas. Christmas can be a difficult time for bereaved families when they are missing a loved one, so to be able to escape to the magical world of pantomime for a couple of hours gives families a much-needed boost. Thank you so much for giving Balloons this wonderful opportunity.’

Now in its fourth year, Exeter Northcott's Pay It Forward campaign aims to make theatre more accessible for those who might not otherwise be able to attend a show. The initiative invites Northcott audience members to donate towards the cost of a theatre ticket for a young person, parent or carer to experience the joy of live theatre at Christmas. Exeter Northcott gifts Pay It Forward theatre tickets in collaboration with local charities and community organisations. 

Last year, the campaign received remarkable public support, raising over £12,000 and gifting 750 tickets through charities like Live West and Young Devon. This year, Exeter Northcott aims to give away even more tickets.

So far this year, 1664 people have donated £8,432 towards the campaign.

Exeter Northcott gifted its first allocation of 100 Pay It Forward tickets from this year’s campaign through Balloons. The theatre is actively partnering with more charities and community organisations to give away an additional 350 tickets.

For more information on Exeter Northcott’s Pay It Forward campaign and how people can help make a difference this holiday season, please visit www.exeternorthcott.co.uk/about-us/pay-it-forward

 



