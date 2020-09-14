English National Opera Will Reopen the London Coliseum With Mozart's REQUIEM

The show will play to socially distanced audiences on 6 & 7 November 2020.

The English National Opera will reopen the London Coliseum to socially distanced audiences on 6 & 7 November 2020 for special performances of Mozart's Requiem. These will provide an opportunity to reflect upon and to commemorate the difficulties the nation has faced during the pandemic.

Members of the award-winning ENO Chorus and Orchestra will be conducted by ENO's Music Director Martyn Brabbins, with four soloists - Elizabeth Llewellyn (soprano), Dame Sarah Connolly (Mezzo Soprano), Toby Spence (Tenor) and Brindley Sherratt (Bass).

'It is important to acknowledge the full impact of COVID-19, and the loss we have suffered as a country. Mozart's Requiem is the perfect music to provide a moment of reflection for our audiences, for a collective moment of remembrance. It will be a moment of great happiness for ENO to welcome people back to the London Coliseum again.' - Annilese Miskimmon, Artistic Director

If government restrictions mean that a socially distanced audience are not able to watch the performance, the concert will be livestreamed instead.

Ticket details will be announced soon.

