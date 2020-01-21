EVERYWOMAN Announced As Part Of The Bunker's Closing Takeover Season

Imy Wyatt Corner today announces the world première of Everywoman written anonymously by an award-winning playwright as part of The Bunker's closing takeover season, directed by Amelia Sears. The production opens on 18 February, with previews from 17 February, and runs until 22 February.

During childbirth, there's a moment called the point of transition. It comes just before you have the urge to push. And it often brings with it a fear of death...

In raw detail, one woman confesses her darkest thoughts about motherhood. It's personal. But she challenges everyone to relate to what she has to say. Inspired by the 15th century play titled 'Everyman', Everywoman questions why is it that only stories with men at their hearts are seen as universal, and why have female writers throughout history chosen anonymity?

Everywoman is a deep and dirty dive into being a woman, and the threat to identity that motherhood presents. Alongside the run of the show, five women/non-binary playwrights have been commissioned to write original pieces on the theme of parenthood and identity, with further details to be announced.

The playwright today said, "If you're a woman, motherhood is this massive event that overshadows your life - whether you have children or not. I wrote Everywoman in the days and weeks after I had my first child, and staging it is like the true afterbirth of that event, an acknowledgement of the woman who was and the mother who was born, a profound act of catharsis. I hope everyone can relate to it, but it's also very important to us that this is a truly inclusive piece of theatre, and so we are thrilled to be able to commission five writers to pen their own 'confessions' about the conflict between identity and parenthood, and to offer free childcare for any audience member that might need it."

Free childcare will be provided at all matinee performances for audience members with young children, and all performances will be in a relaxed environment and baby-friendly.

Amelia Sears directs. Her previous directing credits include Years of Sunlight (Theatre503), Home, Brimstone and Treacle, Ant Street, (Arcola Theatre), The Girl's Guide to Saving the World (HighTide Festival), Swifter, Higher, Stronger (Roundhouse), Pedestrian (Edinburgh Festival Fringe), and The Last Five Years (Duchess Theatre). As Associate Director, her credits include Ghosts (Duchess Theatre), Twelfth Night (Wyndham's Theatre), Bliss (Royal Court Theatre), One Evening, Four Quartets (Lincoln Centre, NY), and Some Trace of Her, The Year of Magical Thinking, Statement of Regret (National Theatre). She is currently Associate Director of Seared Productions.

