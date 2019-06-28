EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Comes To Wolverhampton In 2020

EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE, the smash-hit and critically acclaimed feel good West End musical is coming Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from Tuesday 23 - Saturday 27 June 2020 as part of its UK tour.

Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield.

Jamie doesn't quite fit in.

Jamie is terrified about the future.

Jamie is going to be a sensation.

Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight. With catchy songs by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells, and book and lyrics by writer Tom MacRae, this funny, fabulous, feel-good, musical sensation has been wowing audiences and critics alike.

Sixteen: the edge of possibility. Time to make your dreams come true.

Tickets for EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE from Tuesday 23 - Saturday 27 June 2020 exclusively to Friends Of The Grand and members on Friday 12 July from 10am online and 12pm by phone and in person at the Box Office. Tickets will be on sale to general public on Monday 15 July from 10am online and 12pm by phone and in person at the Box Office. Tickets can be bought online at grandtheatre.co.uk, by calling 01902 42 92 12 or in person at the Box Office.





